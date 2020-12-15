How Huawei manages different types of users with an innovative audio product portfolio
Huawei adds its first over-ear wireless headphones HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio, featuring smart dynamic noise cancellation, exclusive to HUAWEI Carnival audio product lineup
The new HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio, Huawei's first over-ear wireless headphones, are the latest addition to Huawei's range of advanced audio devices and are an exclusive highlight at HUAWEI Carnival Audio Week. The elegantly designed devices bring Huawei's industry-leading intelligent dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC) and a Hi-Fi level listening experience to consumers with a stylish look and comfortable fit. Huawei's latest device helps to meet increasing consumer demand for audio devices in today's technology market. From earphones and headphones to the new segment of smart speakers, audio devices are used by different users, which means there are different demands for different usage scenarios.
Huawei tackles this demand with an audio product lineup consisting of devices for all types of users. Building on their experience of successful audio solutions, this lineup has seen huge success across the range.
The HUAWEI Audio category includes different devices for different scenarios. This includes the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio, HUAWEI Sound X, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, HUAWEI X GENTLE MONSTER, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i. All of these products share the same DNA of unique design, excellent audio quality, seamless connectivity and smarter touch control experience. Each device targets a different kind of user, with different technologies that bring out the best in audio quality.
At the top of Huawei's audio lineup are its flagships namely the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio and the HUAWEI Sound X. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio features the world's first dynamic active noise cancellation headphone, which tune up the audio experience with Hi-Fi audio and high-resolution sound quality. Packing in innovative features including three powerful noise cancellation modes and boasting a solid and steady fit, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio is the perfect choice to enjoy music or entertainment, for example, while traveling on a plane.
On the other hand, the HUAWEI Sound X opts for more of a home speaker solution, for those who enjoy listening to music in the comfort of their homes. This marked Huawei's partnership with Devialet, a global audio brand that enjoys an award-winning reputation for its premium High-Fidelity products and a renowned expert in acoustics, to design a smart speaker with great audio capabilities packed into an aesthetically pleasing and functional design. With a simple tap on the HUAWEI Sound X, users can immediately start playback complete with lossless and low latency audio all managed by 3.5-inch dual subwoofers that deliver 60W of booming bass for an immersive audio experience. It is also equipped with Devialet's patented signal-processing SAM® (Speaker Active Matching) technology, and iconic Push-Push symmetrical structure, which minimizes sound distortion for crystal clear sound. The HUAWEI Sound X also incorporates intelligent features with Huawei Share, such as a tap to pair and even automatically pausing audio playback to answer calls.
Huawei's audio lineup follows the fashionable demand aspect for its trendier users, with devices that look as good as they sound. Defining the top style category are two major products, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro and the HUAWEI x GENTLE MONSTER II Eyewear.
The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro for example, boasts a trend-setting and iconic design. However, it is also an intelligent dynamic active noise cancelling earphone that can identify the type of noise in the environment to automatically switch between noise-cancellation modes, namely Ultra Mode, Cozy Mode and General Mode. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro uses a hybrid active noise-cancellation technology that detects both external and in-ear noises thus removing background noises for a clearer voice calling experience. It can also connect to multiple devices at the same time, allowing users to enjoy listening to music from one and then take calls from another without having to reconnect.
Meanwhile, the HUAWEI X GENTLE MONSTER II Eyewear, brings a new spin to high-tech wearables, by integrating audio solutions into eyewear for something that is both practical and fashionable. This way, users can simply wear the glasses while they are out and enjoy music on the go with a swipe. Thanks to its dual-speaker design with semi-open speakers, sound quality is clear and rich while the single-sided dual microphone reduces environmental noise for crystal clear phone calls. Users can also answer phone calls, control music, or awaken the voice assistant with a quick double tap.
Huawei's lineup also includes more value for money options that provide top-notch features: Consumers can opt for a more premium option like the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 or the more affordable HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i
The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, comes with an unprecedented audio experience and noise cancellation with an open-fit design to maximum comfort. It packs a long lasting battery to ensure users don't have to spend time charging the earphones. The earphones feature an in-ear design with ultimate active noise cancellation for a more immersive audio experience. This is achieved by two high sensitivity and signal to noise ratio microphones (one external and one internal) that work together to cancel out all ambient noise and environmental interference up to 32dB. It also comes with Triple Mic Call Noise reduction to ensure that the user's voice is clearly heard across calls with the help of well-placed mics.
With the increase in demand for wireless audio solutions today, be it from high-end audiophiles or simple everyday users, audio products need to able to tackle different types of users and usage settings. By being able to seamlessly connect between devices and by providing users with more choice across premium, fashionable and even price friendly options, Huawei's audio lineup ensures that everyone can get the perfect audio companion. These devices come with superior sound quality and intelligently tackle the scenarios they would face, be it on-the-go, at home, work or to simply tune out from everyone else.
Price and availability:
|Device
|Colour
|Price
|Offer
|
HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio
|
Black,
Champagne Gold
|
1099AED
|
Exclusive for HUAWEI Carnival
|
HUAWEI Sound X
|
Black
|
1299AED
|
Exclusive for HUAWEI Carnival
|
HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro
|
Carbon Black
Ceramic White
Silver Frost
|
649AED
|
HUAWEI Carnival offer includes: HUAWEI Body Fat Scale + VIP Service worth 398 AED
For more details about the great offers available during the HUAWEI Carnival sale please visit: https://shop.huawei.com/ae-en/promotion.html