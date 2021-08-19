Honor reinforces Middle East commitment with launch of new devices

Magic3 series boasts a number of world-firsts, with more products coming very soon to the region

Smartphone maker Honor introduced its new device line-up in the UAE, with the aim of delivering more transformative experiences to users.

The Chinese manufacturer — formerly owned by industry giant Huawei Technologies and acquired by Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology last year — launched its flagship Honor Magic3 series, which uses Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G processor.

It also bulked up plans to launch its brand-new flagship smartphones, including the Honor 50 and X series that feature enhanced camera capabilities and intelligent at competitive prices.

Honor, since it parted ways with Huawei, embarked on a new path and invested heavily on research and development. It has four R&D centres and over 100 labs worldwide, filing over 5,500 new patent applications to date, and quickly re-establishing strategic partnerships with some of the world’s top suppliers. In just three months, its market share increased three per cent to 14.6 per cent in the Chinese market.

The company has also joined hands with more than 30 major tech firms, including Google, AMD, Intel and Microsoft, to advance its agenda to be a top mobile device maker.

Among the Magic3 series' world-firsts are being the first to contain super conductive hexagonal graphene, having the fastest multi-network convergence download speed and being the first-ever Imax-enhanced smartphone to enable professional movie-grade colour solutions.

The platform brings industry-leading performance and innovative AI capabilities that will empower developers to create outstanding experiences for consumers. The addition of Snapdragon 888 Plus will enable a 20% boost in AI performance and it is able to run multiple neural networks simultaneously. Honor is aiming to lead by example in this field and as a result the HONOR Magic3 Series has the flexibility to deliver a best-in-class mobile and camera experience as well as innovative AI technologies.

The company is starting from a high base with over 10,000 employees and a more than 50 per cent increase in the number of R&D staff. It runs over 30,000 stores, over 3,000 customer service centres and enjoys the support of 200 million active users.

