Google’s Material You design rolling out to Gmail, Calendar, and Docs app
The new look will include changes to navigation bars and improved action buttons among others
Tech fanatics have been eagerly waiting to try out the new Android 12 and the design changes that come along with it. And Google is now starting to roll out its new Material You design system to Gmail, Calendar, Docs and more apps.
As per The Verge, the new look will include changes to navigation bars, improved action buttons, and Google’s Sans text for better readability.
It’s part of the bigger Android 12 redesign that includes big, bubbly buttons, shifting colours, smoother animations, and some overhauls to built-in apps.
The design changes mean Pixel devices with Android 12 or newer will be able to match the colours inside apps like Gmail, Google Meet, and Google Drive with their wallpapers for what Google calls a “more dynamic, personalized look.”
Existing colour schemes and colour-coded file types and folders will remain unchanged within the apps, though.
The end result is subtle but colourful changes to apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Docs. Google has really leaned further into rounded corners here, and the changes are mostly aesthetic, meaning button placements and core navigation won’t be changing.
The design changes are already available in Google Drive, Sheets, and Slides.
They will also appear in Google Calendar on September 20, and Google Meet on September 19. All of the design changes are available to both personal Google accounts and Google Workspace customers.
