Google to help journalists create their own startups

IANS/San Francisco
Filed on June 22, 2021
The programme will run from September 7 to November 5 (with a one-week break) and aims to accept 24 projects. The application window will closes on August 1. — Reuters file photo

Applications are now open to US residents for the 2021 Google News Initiative (GNI) Startups Boot Camp


Google on Monday said it is looking for its next group of aspiring journalism entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into real businesses.

The programme will run from September 7 to November 5 (with a one-week break) and aims to accept 24 projects. The application window will closes on August 1.

"If you're a journalist who's ready to start a new project, we're here to help," said Phillip Smith, Director and Creator of GNI Startups Boot Camp.

"When you join the Bootcamp, you benefit from the collective experience and wisdom of founders who have very likely faced the challenges you're about to face yourself," Smith added.

The selected journalists will also benefit from a curriculum based on the GNI Startups Playbook.

The Startups Boot Camp provides training, support and funding for the journalists.

Google said that later this year, it will also open applications for its first Startups boot camp dedicated exclusively to Canadian founders.

"We're looking for our next group of aspiring journalism entrepreneurs to mentor every step of the way as they turn their ideas into real businesses," the company said. — IANS




