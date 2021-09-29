Google Meet can now turn live speech into translated captions
App will automatically translate English to four other languages
International teams that use Google Meet a lot have a new tool in their arsenal - the app can now generate live translated captions.
According to Mashable, on Monday, Google announced the rollout of live translated captions in Meet. When the feature is on, the app will automatically translate spoken language into another language, and produce captions on the fly.
Initially, the feature only supports English meetings which can be translated to Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German.
The benefits of having your speech translated to another language as you deliver it are obvious, both for the speaker and the listeners.
Google thinks the feature will be most useful in all-hands meetings and training programs with globally distributed teams, as well as educators communicating with students.
The feature is currently available for Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning Upgrade users.
There’s a catch, though: It’s only available in beta. This means that the Meet admin has to first enrol in the beta; once they do, the feature will be available by default and can be turned on during a Meet video call by going to Settings - Captions - Translated captions.
Google has been on fire lately when it comes to adding new Meet features. Last week, the Meet camera started automatically detecting when a user appears underexposed, and enhancing the brightness to improve their visibility.
The company also recently made the Hand Raise more visible in Meet, added new filters and masks to Meet (though only for personal accounts), and added emoji reacts to Meet.
There’s no word on when the live translated captions will become more widely available; the fact that the feature is available in beta means it’ll probably roll out to everyone at some point, but it may take weeks or months before that happens.
-
Technology
Google Meet can now turn live speech into...
App will automatically translate English to four other languages READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: YouTube cracks down on anti-vaccine...
Google-owned platform says misinformation concerns spread beyond the... READ MORE
-
Technology
Du announces launch of two new data centres
Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has... READ MORE
-
Technology
Survey shows erosion of digital trust among...
The survey revealed that almost a quarter of consumers (24 per cent)... READ MORE
-
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
The voice quality, too, was clear. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day...
Group becomes among first in private sector to do so READ MORE
-
News
Dentist, collector of 15,000 extracted teeth,...
Abdul Rahiman Nizar gained popularity for amassing a rare collection... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan
Seven new ministers inducted READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony