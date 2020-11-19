Google launches strong encryption for Android devices
Google's move is part of an upgrade from SMS to the Rich Communication Services.
Google said Thursday it will be rolling out end-to-end encryption for Android users, making it harder for anyone -- including law enforcement -- to read the content of messages.
"End-to-end encryption ensures that no one, including Google and third parties, can read the content of your messages as they travel between your phone and the phone of the person you're messaging," said Google product lead Drew Rowny in announcing the rollout.
Google's move is part of an upgrade from SMS to the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard with additional features for images and videos.
It will be available for people communicating using Android-powered devices.
The move brings additional privacy and security to Google's messaging application, but comes amid rising complaints from law enforcement agencies around the world that strong encryption may enable criminals to hide their tracks.
Digital rights activists have long supported strong encryption to allow users to avoid snooping by governments and cybercriminals. But some governments have warned the technology could hinder criminal investigations.
End-to-end encryption is already available on some services such as Facebook-owned WhatsApp, but the company has been facing resistance over its plan to bring full encryption to its Messenger app.
Last year, US Attorney General William Barr joined with British and Australian counterparts in urging Facebook to abandon its encryption, claiming the plan court hurt investigations into child exploitation.
Civil liberties groups countered that a lack of encryption or privileged access for law enforcement could hurt privacy and security for all internet users, creating holes that could be exploited by bad actors.
-
Technology
Google launches strong encryption for Android...
Google's move is part of an upgrade from SMS to the Rich... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi to invest $20 billion in AI by 2030
Saudi Arabia has been trying to diversify its economy which has been... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Filipino bags award for creating usable energy...
Carvey Ehren Maigue wins James Dyson award for his clean energy... READ MORE
-
Americas
Apple to pay $113m settlement for iPhone...
Apple in 2016 quietly updated software on models of the iPhone 6, 7... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
UAE mobile phone shipments rise to 1 million in Q3 after the ease in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews