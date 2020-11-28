Filed on November 28, 2020 | Last updated on November 28, 2020 at 10.32 am

Going to Gitex? You must do this now

Registration is strictly online as there is no onsite registration and badge issuance

Dubai – Gitex Technology Week is just one week away and those who want to visit the region’s largest technology exhibition, now is the time to register.

The Dubai World Trade Centre has announced that admission is strictly by advance online registration only and there is no registration and badge issuance onsite at the event as part of precautionary and safety measures against the coronavirus.

Gitex Technology Week will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 6 to 10 with more than 1,000 exhibitors from 60 countries taking part in the expo. Visitors can attend the exhibition from 11am to 5pm on December 6 and from 10am to 5pm from December 7 to 10.

More than 200 investors and venture capitalist from countries will attend the five-day event. In addition, 350 speakers from 30 countries will address the audience, delivering 280-plus hours of powerful content.

Big technology firms and startups on big trends in 5G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, future mobility, cloud and edge computing, from Dell Technologies, Etisalat, Huawei, Kaspersky, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nokia and others will display their latest innovations for the visitors.

Gitex Technology Week will also host the first and largest Israeli technology business delegation in the UAE next month.

“Dubai World Trade Centre looks forward to welcoming the biggest business delegation from Israel and all attendees to Gitex. The Summit is opened to Gitex attendees interested in the overarching impact of tech partnerships in the region. Delegates benefit from face-to-face meetings with key influencers and decision makers,” it said.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com