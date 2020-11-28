Going to Gitex? You must do this now
Registration is strictly online as there is no onsite registration and badge issuance
Dubai – Gitex Technology Week is just one week away and those who want to visit the region’s largest technology exhibition, now is the time to register.
The Dubai World Trade Centre has announced that admission is strictly by advance online registration only and there is no registration and badge issuance onsite at the event as part of precautionary and safety measures against the coronavirus.
Gitex Technology Week will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 6 to 10 with more than 1,000 exhibitors from 60 countries taking part in the expo. Visitors can attend the exhibition from 11am to 5pm on December 6 and from 10am to 5pm from December 7 to 10.
More than 200 investors and venture capitalist from countries will attend the five-day event. In addition, 350 speakers from 30 countries will address the audience, delivering 280-plus hours of powerful content.
Big technology firms and startups on big trends in 5G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, future mobility, cloud and edge computing, from Dell Technologies, Etisalat, Huawei, Kaspersky, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nokia and others will display their latest innovations for the visitors.
Gitex Technology Week will also host the first and largest Israeli technology business delegation in the UAE next month.
“Dubai World Trade Centre looks forward to welcoming the biggest business delegation from Israel and all attendees to Gitex. The Summit is opened to Gitex attendees interested in the overarching impact of tech partnerships in the region. Delegates benefit from face-to-face meetings with key influencers and decision makers,” it said.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Technology
Going to Gitex? You must do this now
Registration is strictly online as there is no onsite registration... READ MORE
-
Retail
Shopping online? Make sure cybersecurity clicks
Mega sales a playground for scammers, especially with more consumers... READ MORE
-
Technology
US extends TikTok sale deadline to December 4
President Donald Trump's administration has expressed national... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Special: 'Digital health passports' could enable...
Iata Travel Pass to speed up reopening of borders to international... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews