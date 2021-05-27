- EVENTS
Global Technology Brand HONOR Launches Premium Fitness Tracker Band 6 in the UAE
Features a bigger display, long-lasting battery, and blood oxygen monitoring capabilities
Global technology brand HONOR announced the availability of the HONOR Band 6 in the UAE, the latest addition to HONOR's premium wearable lineup. Equipped with a stunning 1.47-inch AMOLED display and packed full of health and fitness management functions with an outstanding 14-day battery life, the HONOR Band 6 is the perfect fusion of innovative style and exquisite technology, allowing users to keep better tabs on their mental and physical wellbeing.
Large Display with Stylish Design
Providing a clear and comfortable viewing experience on your wrist, the HONOR Band 6 boasts a large and vivid 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 194 x 368, offering a 148% increase in display area when compared to its predecessor. Encased in a 2.5D curved glass screen with anti-fingerprint coating, the HONOR Band 6 sports an iconic and sleek design, complete with an eye-catching HONOR logo on the left-hand side and a convenient side button on the right. The HONOR Band 6 features an extensive library of watch faces and is designed to provide all-day comfort with silicone rubber straps. Available in three stunning colors, Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink, the HONOR Band 6 is a fashionable accessory to express users' unique styles.
Customizable Watch Face to Fit your Mood
Change your band face at any time to fit your style with a lot of band face choices in the watch face store. To show your attitude by setting an album photo as your personalized watch face.
All-Round Care for Better Health Management
The HONOR Band 6 provides a wealth of essential health monitoring features that allow users to better understand their bodies. Enabled by Pulse Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) monitoring, the HONOR Band 6 can detect users' blood oxygen levels, which is essential for those who keep tabs on their respiratory health or who enjoy hiking or climbing at high altitudes. Thanks to an optical heart rate sensor and a precise AI algorithm, the HONOR Band 6 also supports 24/7 real-time continuous heart rate monitoring which alerts users when an abnormal heart rate is detected. the HONOR Band 6 is well equipped with a suite of sleep tracking capabilities that identify and log data around users' daily sleep status, the HONOR Band 6 also provides personalized assessments and suggestions tailored to improving users' sleep quality.
Equipped with up to 50 meters of water resistance,
The HONOR Band 6 is ideal for swimmers for its capability of tracking activity underwater, helping users to boost their swimming efficiency. The HONOR Band 6 can also automatically recognize six different workout modes and will remind users to start tracking their activity so they won't miss recording their workout data.
Stay Connected with Superior Battery Life and Enhanced Smart Life Features
The HONOR Band 6 is engineered for extended battery life that keeps users powered up all day long. On a single charge, the HONOR Band 6 can last up to 14 days under typical usage conditions and 10 days in heavy-usage situations. Armed with fast charging technology, the HONOR Band 6 allows users to enjoy an incredible 3-day usage time with a rapid 10-minute charge.
Pricing and Availability
The HONOR Band 6 will be available to purchase from 2nd June in the UAE market via SDG ,Carrefour,Jumbo,KMT and other retail stores, priced at 199 AED.
