Gitex Technology Week begins today in Dubai

The UAE is leading innovation in the world’s smart cities market, which is set to reach $546 billion by 2027, industry executives said ahead of Gitex Technology Week 2020, which will start on Sunday.

“The UAE’s ascension in global smart city rankings is a testament to the country’s government-led digital transformation,” said Savitha Bhaskar, COO, Condo Protego.

“As the economy and society continue to evolve, Gitex sets the stage for five Smart Cities mega-trends of 2021: AI, cloud, 5G, digital economy and cybersecurity,” added Bhaskar. “Knowledgeable and experienced channel partners can help smart cities to meet business goals with the right solutions and KPIs.”

The region’s largest technology event Gitex Technology Week is set to open its door at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday (December 6 to 10).

As local economy slowly and steadily returns to normalcy post Covid-19, Gitex Technology Week will be the biggest MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) event to take place in Dubai since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“We are approaching an unprecedented edition of Gitex Technology Week this year as we commence amidst a global pandemic. Technology-driven experiences are what have enabled life to continue regardless of any Covid-19 constraints. We believe that the role and definition of technology has evolved, and at this Gitex, we are keen to share Dubai’s story on how we leveraged technology to combat the pandemic and redesigned city experiences around it. At Smart Dubai, we have worked closely with our government and private sector partners to build a post-Covid-19 world-leading smart city, centred around the happiness of its citizens and residents,” said Younus Al Nasser, assistant director-general, Smart Dubai Office.

“Guided by the forward-thinking vision and directives of our wise leadership, Dubai – and the UAE as a whole – has come a long way in embracing and utilising advanced technologies, establishing the emirate as a global hub for technology and an exemplary smart city of the future,” added Al Nasser.

The 40th edition of Gitex will see participation of more than 1,200 big tech enterprises and brave startups from 60 countries, 350 speakers from 30 countries with 280 hours of live-on-stage power sharing and 200-plus of the most active VCs and investors flying in from over 30 countries.

In partnership with the Israel Export Institute and in cooperation with Bank Hapoalim, Gitex shall be hosting the inaugural “UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit”. This summit congregates the sharpest and brightest in tech and innovation leadership from two nations eager to co-create a transformative digital future through conversations in collaboration.

