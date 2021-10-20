- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
GITEX GLOBAL 2021: Dubai’s RTA expands strategic partnership with Huawei by launching nol card payments on HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro
In a move geared towards further integrating advanced and innovative technologies into Dubai’s transport sector, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Huawei Consumer Business Group have announced a landmark partnership to launch the digital nol card on the HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro – the most elegant eSim smartwatch with long battery life. The announcement follows RTA’s launch of the region’s first digital nol card in collaboration with Huawei last year to support the country’s transition to a cashless society.
The partnership was announced as part of the GITEX GLOBAL 2021 Technology Week by Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO, Corporate Technology Support Services Sector of RTA and Keith Li, Country Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group, UAE.
Mr. Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO, Corporate Technology Support Services Sector of RTA, Dubai said, “Users can now access the region’s premier digital nol card through the nol Pay app available on the AppGallery on Huawei Watch 3 | 3 Pro. Consumers can use their HUAWEI Wallet to top up their digital nol cards and pay on-the-go simply tapping their smartwatch. This grants customers the opportunity to purchase RTA transport tickets, shops, public parks, museums and more using digital nol card from their HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro. This initiative also aligns with our overall digital transformation strategy to adopt fourth industrial revolution technologies into Dubai’s transport sector.”
The HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro users in Dubai can now access the region’s premier digital nol card through the nol Pay app available on the AppGallery. Consumers can use their HUAWEI Wallet to top up their digital nol cards and pay on-the-go simply tapping their smartwatch. This grants customers the opportunity to purchase RTA transport tickets, shop at Zoom stores, Mister Baker, Burger King, Carrefour and more using digital nol card from their HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro.
Keith Li, Country Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group, UAE, said, “With the UAE pursuing a leading role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era, we are proud to be part of the journey. This partnership with RTA allows us to enable technology to users via our latest products, the HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro. By partnering with RTA, we look forward to provide residents and guests of Dubai with seamless smart experiences.”
The payment transactions are supported with HUAWEI Wallet’s world-class security system that ensures consumers’ privacy and data protection.