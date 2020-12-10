Gitex 2020: Watch your favourite book characters come alive
The Little Prince, a novella written in 1943 is an immersive tale in 2020
Storytelling just got a new meaning. Cuddling in a blanket with a paperback or kindle, if you may, has been old news for a while. Seems like the audiobook too would be labelled as a reading experience of the past.
Welcome to the new-age storytelling, where you can watch the characters and scenes from your favourite book come alive, as you listen to the tale. In the Let’s Artsy area at the ongoing Gitex Technology Week, The Little Prince, a timeless tale, awaits in its new avatar. It has been reimagined by a multimedia artist to be rediscovered by the listener/viewer in augmented reality.
Brought to the region for the first time by Artivive, it requires you to instal the app on the smartphone and watch the novella. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry was first published in 1943.
Artivive was founded in 2017 in Vienna, Austria, to allow artists to create new dimensions of art by linking the classic elements with digital art. The installation has previously been on display in Vienna. It is a work by Eliška Podzimková, a Czech animator, illustrator, photographer and an artist; and this is her newest project, which she illustrated and photographed in Iceland. Stop by at the 16 artworks, spread out in the stall area, to experience the immersive story. The artworks, partly glossy, partly matte finish, light up with animations as you listen to the story.
The company’s vision is to change how art is created and consumed and build the community around augmented reality art. The animated artworks are a treat for the eyes, think, a shoot that blooms, a street light that glows up, and animals that move… Don't forget to download the free Artivive App (artivive.com) before you go!
purva@khaleejtimes.com
-
Technology
Samsung launches massive 110-inch Micro LED TV...
Called The Wall, the new display is seen as the next big upgrade for... READ MORE
-
Technology
Time to bid goodbye to Adobe Flash Player, final...
Support for Flash to end on December 31 and content to stop running... READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale...
Nearly every US state filed lawsuits against the social media company ... READ MORE
-
Technology
Gitex 2020: Sheikh Mohammed tours global tech show
"The decision to organise Gitex as an in-person event reflects our... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews