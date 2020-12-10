Gitex 2020: Watch your favourite book characters come alive

The Little Prince, a novella written in 1943 is an immersive tale in 2020

Storytelling just got a new meaning. Cuddling in a blanket with a paperback or kindle, if you may, has been old news for a while. Seems like the audiobook too would be labelled as a reading experience of the past.

Welcome to the new-age storytelling, where you can watch the characters and scenes from your favourite book come alive, as you listen to the tale. In the Let’s Artsy area at the ongoing Gitex Technology Week, The Little Prince, a timeless tale, awaits in its new avatar. It has been reimagined by a multimedia artist to be rediscovered by the listener/viewer in augmented reality.

Brought to the region for the first time by Artivive, it requires you to instal the app on the smartphone and watch the novella. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry was first published in 1943.

Artivive was founded in 2017 in Vienna, Austria, to allow artists to create new dimensions of art by linking the classic elements with digital art. The installation has previously been on display in Vienna. It is a work by Eliška Podzimková, a Czech animator, illustrator, photographer and an artist; and this is her newest project, which she illustrated and photographed in Iceland. Stop by at the 16 artworks, spread out in the stall area, to experience the immersive story. The artworks, partly glossy, partly matte finish, light up with animations as you listen to the story.

The company’s vision is to change how art is created and consumed and build the community around augmented reality art. The animated artworks are a treat for the eyes, think, a shoot that blooms, a street light that glows up, and animals that move… Don't forget to download the free Artivive App (artivive.com) before you go!

purva@khaleejtimes.com