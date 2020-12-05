Gitex 2020: UAE app connects doctors, Covid-19 patients
The app called Reaya facilitates communication between doctors and patients as they isolate.
An app that lets doctors communicate with Covid-19 patients is among the innovations that the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) will highlight as it takes part in Gitex Technology Week 2020.
The app called Reaya facilitates communication between doctors and patients as they isolate.
The ministry will showcase many other innovations during Gitex that opens tomorrow, December 6. It will highlight a project that links the National Ambulance with emergency departments at the ministry’s hospitals. It aims to automate patient data during the transfer process to activate an electronic early warning system.
“This would help reduce waiting times, store patient data, and provide treatment services in a timely manner,” the ministry added.
The MoHAP will also present an e-system for filing medical and administrative complaints against private health facilities. The system lets the complainant follow up on the case throughout the process.
Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, assistant undersecretary, support services sector, said: “The MoHAP will use the Gitex platform to spotlight state-of-the-art digital health services to upgrade the health system quality.”
