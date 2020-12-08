Gitex 2020: Now, get Ajman Municipality services on your smartwatch

The app is a convenient mode for a customer to carry out a financial transaction.

Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman (MPDA), launched a smartwatch application (app) at the ongoing Gitex Technology Week in Dubai on Monday.

The app is a convenient mode for a customer to carry out a financial transaction.

The app is in sync with the Ajman emirate’s artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled innovation initiative, as it sets the tone for its vision for the next 50 years.

Al Nuaimi said the app would enable a customer to carry out a financial transaction through the smartwatch, as the MPDA seeks to save both time and cost overruns for an end user.

He explained the AI technology used by the MPDA has led to an uptick in productivity, despite the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“We were able to launch many services that touched the lives of people from all walks of life within a record time,” he added.

Al Nuaimi said that the department valued customers’ satisfaction the most.

The app has several features including one, which allows customers to track their grievances and facilitates the redressal mechanism.

Al Nuaimi said that the MPDA seeks to embrace AI in a big way in a bid to further smoothen the workflow and drastically reduce human errors.

The MPDA has also launched “Ajmani”, an AI-enabled virtual assistant, to interact with customers.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com