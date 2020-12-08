Gitex 2020: Now, get Ajman Municipality services on your smartwatch
The app is a convenient mode for a customer to carry out a financial transaction.
Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman (MPDA), launched a smartwatch application (app) at the ongoing Gitex Technology Week in Dubai on Monday.
The app is a convenient mode for a customer to carry out a financial transaction.
The app is in sync with the Ajman emirate’s artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled innovation initiative, as it sets the tone for its vision for the next 50 years.
Al Nuaimi said the app would enable a customer to carry out a financial transaction through the smartwatch, as the MPDA seeks to save both time and cost overruns for an end user.
He explained the AI technology used by the MPDA has led to an uptick in productivity, despite the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
“We were able to launch many services that touched the lives of people from all walks of life within a record time,” he added.
Al Nuaimi said that the department valued customers’ satisfaction the most.
The app has several features including one, which allows customers to track their grievances and facilitates the redressal mechanism.
Al Nuaimi said that the MPDA seeks to embrace AI in a big way in a bid to further smoothen the workflow and drastically reduce human errors.
The MPDA has also launched “Ajmani”, an AI-enabled virtual assistant, to interact with customers.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Technology
Now, get Ajman Municipality services on your...
The app is a convenient mode for a customer to carry out a financial... READ MORE
-
News
New UAE chat app can tell if you’re talking ...
Worried about whom your children are chatting with? Dr. Nee, a... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed tops Twitter trends in 2020
Dubai Ruler takes to social media to inspire people and to update... READ MORE
-
Technology
Dh55m contest to create plant alternatives to...
The contest aims to find innovative ways to ensure nutritious and... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews