FutureSec Summit: Saudi tech leaders set to discuss a cyber-resilient future

Virtual event by Khaleej Times on December 14-15 to bring together over 300 experts.

In today’s world, cyberspace continues to evolve and revolutionise opportunities for organisations. As the adoption of emerging technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and managed services continues, its advantages come with a price: Cybercrimes.

Security management, comprehensive security mechanisms, and a security-oriented mindset within an organisation serve as essential components to prevent and regulate these risks. With the aim of prevention and detection of cybercrime, we see enterprises across diversified verticals increasingly invest in technical and intelligence-based security solutions.

Saudi Arabia holds a strategic advantage over its neighbouring Middle Eastern countries due to its size, wealth, and geopolitical prominence, making cyber protection a critical facet for the country.

The sudden shift to remote working has led security teams to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. It is more important than ever to approach data protection differently while enforcing dynamic and proactive risk assessments to prevent data breaches and enhance productivity.

Khaleej Times presents FutureSec Summit Saudi Arabia, a virtual summit that serves as a response to the need for security solutions against cybercrime by organisations across varied sectors.

After the huge success of the first FutureSec Summit in 2019, which marked Saudi Arabia’s first information security summit for the banking industry, the second edition of FutureSec is set to be held on December 14-15, 2020. The summit is created to deliver balanced, high-level educational programmes, networking, and business opportunities.

The summit is powered by Trend Micro, global leaders in cybersecurity solutions.

Speaking about their association with Khaleej Times for the second edition, Dr Moataz Binali, Vice-President for Trend Micro Middle East and North Africa, said: “Our participation at FutureSec reiterates Trend Micro’s unwavering commitment to make the world safe for exchanging digital information.

“The new normal has accelerated digitisation across every industry, and that has driven evolution into the threat landscape. Intruders are getting smarter each day with new ways to attack cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. As such, embracing the right cyber security strategy does not only empower organisations to better detect, protect and respond to attacks, but also accelerate innovation in a growing digital economy.” he added.

Over 300 tech titans

The FutureSec Summit will gather over 300 tech titans and experts to appraise and deliberate on the latest market dynamics and trends related to security technology, industry, and regional factors. The focus industries for this summit are Government, Financial Services, Healthcare and Energy, where renowned speakers will conduct comprehensive and informative sessions about utilising emerging technologies to implement cybersecurity strategies.

Some of other sponsors who have confirmed their participation include Platinum Sponsor – Microsoft; Risk Management Partner – RSA; Gold Sponsor – Sophos; and Networking Partner – Lenovo.

Topics covered in the summit are holistic — they range from Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Security, IoT Security, Advanced Authentication to Zero Trust Network Access, User Awareness and Managing Cybersecurity Investments.

Panelists

Panelists at the event belong to diverse sectors and are acclaimed in their field of work.

These include Dr. Erdal Ozkaya, Regional Chief Information Security Officer from Standard Chartered Bank; Tarun Kumar, Chief Information Security Officer of Nissan Digital and Deputy Global CISO and Nissan Motor Corporation; Majed Alshodari, Chief Information Security Officer of Allied Cooperative Insurance Group; and Mr. Mansour Alsaleh, Director of the Joint Center of Excellence Program, Technical Leaders Program, King Abdulaziz City For Science And Technology (KACST).

Exclusive opportunity

FutureSec is an exclusive opportunity for all CIOs, CTOs, CROs, Directors of Information Technology and Security, Project Managers, Analysts, and IT Auditors to access cutting-edge solutions; gain uninterrupted learning hours; attain insights into 4 major verticals; and network with over 300 information and security and tech leaders.

