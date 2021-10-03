Free internet speed upgrade to 1gbps for Etisalat's business customers
New and existing customers to have twice the internet speed at no extra cost, the telco says.
Etisalat has announced a free Internet speed upgrade of up to 1gbps for existing and new business customers across the UAE.
Customers will also avail a host of benefits bundled with their connectivity such as free devices, exclusive digital and communication solutions, and advanced telephony with flexible minutes and more, the UAE's largest telecom operator said on Sunday.
"Etisalat has always been at the forefront of empowering businesses with the most advanced digital solutions. This speed upgrade is a testimony to our commitment to the sector, giving us an opportunity to further cater to their requirements and helping them grow their business by enabling them in their digital journey. Faster broadband speeds significantly keep business operations running smoothly, increase productivity, and provide businesses with quick access to resources, data and cloud-based applications," said Salvador Anglada, group chief business officer, Etisalat.
The new Internet speeds provide customers with a premium experience which is not limited to high-speed internet connectivity.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Technology
Free internet speed upgrade to 1gbps for...
New and existing customers to have twice the internet speed at no... READ MORE
-
Tech Reviews
Twitter appeals French ruling to give activists...
July court decision orders social media giant to hand over relevant... READ MORE
-
Business
Dell, Logicom ink partnership deal
The new agreement will allow Logicom to make available to its channel ... READ MORE
-
Finance
Digital payments and solutions will continue to...
Digital payments and financial solutions that make it easier to shop... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, as two... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Saif attends funeral prayer for pilot ...
Family of the deceased also received condolences through social media ... READ MORE
-
UAE Attractions
Global Village entry ticket to cost Dh20 if...
Price to remain Dh15 for those purchasing the tickets online. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Cyclone Shaheen: Expo 2020 issues advisory for...
Residents urged to check official weather updates before leaving. READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?