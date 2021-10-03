Free internet speed upgrade to 1gbps for Etisalat's business customers

New and existing customers to have twice the internet speed at no extra cost, the telco says.

Etisalat has announced a free Internet speed upgrade of up to 1gbps for existing and new business customers across the UAE.

Customers will also avail a host of benefits bundled with their connectivity such as free devices, exclusive digital and communication solutions, and advanced telephony with flexible minutes and more, the UAE's largest telecom operator said on Sunday.

"Etisalat has always been at the forefront of empowering businesses with the most advanced digital solutions. This speed upgrade is a testimony to our commitment to the sector, giving us an opportunity to further cater to their requirements and helping them grow their business by enabling them in their digital journey. Faster broadband speeds significantly keep business operations running smoothly, increase productivity, and provide businesses with quick access to resources, data and cloud-based applications," said Salvador Anglada, group chief business officer, Etisalat.

The new Internet speeds provide customers with a premium experience which is not limited to high-speed internet connectivity.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com