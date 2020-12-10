Technology
France imposes 135 million euros in fine on Google, Amazon

AFP/Paris
Filed on December 10, 2020 | Last updated on December 10, 2020 at 11.34 am

The regulator said the fines were for having placed advertising cookies on the computers of users.

France’s CNIL data privacy regulator said on Thursday it had fined two Google units a total of 100 million euros and an Amazon subsidiary 35 million euros over advertising cookies.

The regulator said the fines were “for having placed advertising cookies on the computers of users ... without obtaining prior consent and without providing adequate information.”

A cookie is a small piece of data stored on a user’s computer browser that allows websites to identify users and remember their previous activity.




