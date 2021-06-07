France fines Google $267 million over online ad dominance
The penalty is part of a settlement reached after three media groups accused Google of effectively having a monopoly over online ad sales.
France’s competition regulator on Monday fined Google 220 million euros ($267 million) after finding it had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads, the latest move by European authorities to take tougher stances against US tech giants.
The penalty is part of a settlement reached after three media groups — News Corp, French daily Le Figaro and Belgium’s Groupe Rossel — accused Google of effectively having a monopoly over online ad sales.
