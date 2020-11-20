FB sues Turkish developer who ran over 20 Instagram clone sites
Man used software to extract profiles, photos and videos of more than 100,000 Instagram users.
Facebook has filed a lawsuit in the US against Turkish software developer Ensar Sahinturk for scraping peoples publicly-visible information from Instagram in order to create a network of over 20 clone sites.
According to the company, Sahinturk used automation software to scrape public profiles, photos and videos from more than 100,000 Instagram accounts without Instagram's permission and in violation of Facebook terms.
"He then published this data on a network of clone sites, where anyone could enter an Instagram username to view Instagram user profiles, pictures, videos, stories, hashtags and locations," Facebook said in a statement on Thursday.
A clone site is a website that copies and displays Instagram or Facebook profiles, posts and other information without the users' knowledge or consent.
When this happens, people lose visibility and control of who is viewing their content and interacting with their account.
"We had previously disabled the defendant's Instagram and Facebook accounts and sent cease and desist letters. We are now filing suit to obtain a permanent injunction against Sahinturk," Facebook said, adding that data scraping undermines people's privacy and ability to control their information.
Facebook in October filed a lawsuit against two companies that scraped data from its main app, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Amazon to sell "marketing intelligence" and other services in a global operation.
"The actions of BrandTotal Ltd, an Israeli-based company, and Unimania Inc, incorporated in Delaware, violate our Terms of Service and we are pursuing legal action to protect our users," Facebook had said in a statement.
These companies exploited users' access to Facebook service through a set of browser extensions called "UpVoice" and "Ads Feed" designed to access and collect data.
-
Technology
FB sues Turkish developer who ran over 20...
Man used software to extract profiles, photos and videos of more than ... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple makes 'big move' to India from China
Nine units shifted to country during Covid-19 pandemic as other tech... READ MORE
-
Technology
Google launches strong encryption for Android...
Google's move is part of an upgrade from SMS to the Rich... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi to invest $20 billion in AI by 2030
Saudi Arabia has been trying to diversify its economy which has been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews