Facebook, Instagram face a worldwide outage again

Anu Cinubal
Filed on April 9, 2021

Popular social media sites Facebook and the company’s another app Instagram went down on Friday morning for more than 15 minutes across the world.

Users around the globe took to Twitter to announce the breakdown of both the sites. GIFs and memes ruled Twitter about the breakdown as everyone turned to the site to check and complain about the Facebook-Insta breakdown.

While those who tried to login through browsers saw a message that “Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can” users on Facebook app saw their stream not getting updated.

For Instagram users, the app played mischief and failed to update the stream. However, both the sites returned after 17 minutes.

This is the second major outage in three weeks as on March 19, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram faced a similar outage.

Downdetector.com said it received more than 30,000 reports about the Facebook outage while more than 21,000 reports were received about the Instagram failure. In the UAE, Downdetector.ae received more than 100 reports about the outage of both the sites.




