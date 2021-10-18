Dynabook seeks to expand presence in Middle East B2B market

Japanese personal computer manufacturer, Dynabook, has announced that it is looking to expand its presence in the UAE and Middle East markets, with the education sector being identified as a top priority for the brand.

Speaking to Khaleej Times at Gitex Technology Week 2021, Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe, noted that while the brand has enjoyed considerable success in its native Japan, brand recognition has not exactly been easy in the Middle East. However, he feels that this will change with the acceleration of remote working and distance learning trends seen across the region due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In Europe, we really got a chance to showcase the capabilities of the brand when we delivered very large volumes of notebooks to the government for education purposes,” he said. “In the Middle East region, we are in the middle of discussions about how we can tap into the education market. If we have students using our PCs, then they will recognise the brand. In addition, our focus is also on the SMB market and working through the re-seller channel. We are looking for dealers and re-sellers to work with since we are a mostly B2B brand.”

Recent research by Dynabook has shown that 65 per cent of European IT decision makers have access to increased IT budgets this year to accommodate more widespread remote and hybrid working, as well as to support the business continuity. Cloud solutions and remote IT assistance were highlighted as top priorities for organisations across all markets and sectors. The study also found that 67 per cent of employees are expected to either work from home or from no fixed location following the pandemic, which has increased from 53 per cent before Covid-19.

Jaume explained that these trends are also true for the Middle East market. “Improved connectivity is a key feature for us. The next step is built-in communication and we are already working with telecos to build up the concept of an always connected PC. Another key feature revolves around cybersecurity especially with how fast 5G networks are being deployed.”

rohma@khaleejtimes.com