Dubai to use AI for ‘litigation without a judge’

Dubai’s Rental Disputes Center (RDC), the judicial arm of Dubai Land Department (DLD), is working on implementing the world’s first-of-its-kind “Court Probe” project, which is litigation without a judge, using artificial intelligence technology, the head of the center said on Monday.

Judge Abdulqader Mousa, director of RDC, said the use of modern technologies to develop the judicial system and the digital transformation of all its services would ensure speed and accuracy.

“This comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a distinguished work system that elevates Dubai’s position globally, especially since remote litigation now provides easy, convenient and quick alternatives for society members, which has contributed to achieving smart transformation in procedures and services to ensure customer happiness, comfort, and security in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mousa said as he announced that the disputes centre had resolved 61,555 primary rental cases in five years from 2015 to the end of 2020.

Mousa said the development stages of real estate litigation has begun since RDC’s launch in 2013, when it began to implement traditional litigation mechanisms, and started to complement smart litigation mechanisms in 2015 in a paperless format.

“In 2018, RDC implemented the remote litigation system, without the need for the personal presence of the parties to the conflict. RDC is currently working on the completion of the globally first-of-its-kind Court Probe project, which is litigation without a judge, using artificial intelligence technology, by providing all of RDC’s services in a smart and interactive manner, within an integrated platform and without staff.

Mousa said RDC’s initiative to implement the remote litigation system, at an early stage, and two years before the emergence of Covid-19, “significantly contributed to dealing with the consequences of the pandemic positively and quickly, achieving RDC’s main objectives, which are the speed and accuracy of litigation, in addition to facilitating procedures for litigants.”

The number of resolved cases represents just 2.0 per cent of the total number of documented Ejari contracts (4.28 million contracts) registered with DLD during the six-year period, and contributes to enhancing the community’s confidence in the laws and legislative system in Dubai, the RDC said in a statement.

Mousa said Disputes Center is performing its duties through a specialised judicial system that keeps pace with the development witnessed by the emirate, where rental disputes are resolved quickly and accurately to ensure social and economic stability for all those involved in the real estate rental sector and other related sectors.

He said the important role played by the Reconciliation Department in encouraging the disputants to settle their disputes amicably, before reaching arbitration, contributed to recording such remarkable success in this regard. “During H1 2021, the department managed to settle amicably 8,713 disputes with a value of Dh2.533 billion within an average of seven days, allowing RDC to achieve its vision of being the international reference point for the resolution of rental disputes, especially in the speedy settlement of rental disputes and reducing their time period.”

“The guidance and support of the wise leadership constituted a major factor in RDC’s achievements and successes during its litigation journey in the real estate sector to enhance investor confidence,” said Mousa.

