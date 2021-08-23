Dubai: New online platform launched for exchange of recyclable materials

The service is the first of its kind in the region.

Individuals, companies and institutions in Dubai can now exchange recyclable and reusable materials online.

Dubai Municipality launched the e-platform Dubai Recycles on Monday. The platform is aimed at reducing the quantities of waste produced and raising the percentage of waste diverted from the landfill, said Eng Abdulmajeed Saifaie, director of Waste Management Department.

The service is the first of its kind in the region. “It links the reusable or recyclable materials generating party (individuals and companies) with the other parties that may benefit from materials in manufacturing new products. This contributed to promoting Dubai’s adoption of the concept of a circular economy,” Saifaie said.

Individuals, the business sector, companies, institutions and government bodies can avail the service via the online platform.

“It has several features, such as the list of recyclable and useable materials, the possibility to follow up on the status of materials listed by site users and browsing the materials offered by all groups,” he explained.

The primary goal of Dubai Recycles is to make Dubai an environmentally friendly city.

“The initiative contributes directly to achieving goals of the national index for diverting 75 per cent of waste from the landfill, and thus raising the rates and quality of recycled materials and achieving the strategic objective No. 19 of the municipality’s strategic plan for integrated waste management,” said Saifaie.

