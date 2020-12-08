Dh55-million contest in Abu Dhabi to create plant-based alternatives to chicken, fish

The contest aims to find innovative ways to ensure nutritious and quality food for the world’s next billion people.

A global competition launched in Abu Dhabi will see teams develop innovative plant-based alternatives to chicken and fish, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Advanced Technology Research Council’s programme management pillar Aspire has partnered with US-based non-profit organisation XPRIZE to launch the four-year Dh55-million ‘Feed The Next Billion’ contest.

It is funded by the Abu Dhabi Government’s Ghadan 21 accelerator programme.

The world population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. While demand for high-protein products is increasing, the environmental impact of meat production is devastating the planet. The contest aims to find innovative ways to ensure nutritious and quality food for the world’s next billion people.

Aspire and XPRIZE — with the support of non-profit organisation The Tony Robbins Foundation — will be working with The Good Food Institute, an international non-profit focused on meat and plant-based alternatives.

Developing solutions

Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General, Advanced Technology Research Council, noted the competition is a unique opportunity to develop solutions that improve yield, productivity and sustainability across the entire global food ecosystem.

“Abu Dhabi has been instrumental in developing the global food security ecosystem, and we are continuously uncovering cutting-edge agriculture solutions that will shape the future of food production. Through our partnership with XPRIZE, we seek to unearth new technologies that will become solutions for all, helping people around the world access safe, sufficient and affordable food.

“We’re excited to bring together top international talent and global innovators to develop solutions to answer one of the world’s most critical challenges.”

XPRIZE founder Peter H. Diamandis said the competition seeks to create poultry and fish that is affordable, sustainable and more nutritious.

“Billions of individuals do and will desire higher quality protein as a food source, but the earth is incapable of providing this with traditional livestock. A much more sustainable, scalable methodology is required. We believe hundreds of entrepreneurs will focus on driving breakthroughs in this critical and important area to help feed the world.”

How to participate

Teams can be composed of university and high school students; startups and innovators; small to midsize companies; community-based organisations; families or individuals.

The winning teams need to develop 115 grammes of chicken breast or fish fillet alternatives that replicate or outperform conventional chicken and fish in access, environmental sustainability, animal welfare, nutrition and health, as well as taste and texture. Products must be scalable globally and sustainable to help address food insecurity.

Registration are open till April 28, 2021, and winners will be announced in 2024.

