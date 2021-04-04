- EVENTS
Creative Zone Signs Partnership Agreement with Microsoft and Crayon to Drive Digital Transformation in the UAE's SME Sector
Dubai's leading business setup company Creative Zone has partnered with Microsoft and Crayon in delivering technology tools and cloud-based solutions for SMEs and startups in the UAE.
Creative Zone today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft and Crayon DMCC to optimise digital operations among its SME customers through Microsoft Office 365 Enterprise Suite and other cloud-based solutions. The partnership will ensure business continuity and harness cloud technology to innovate and streamline sales, marketing, finance, and operations to deliver a faster output.
The partnership will allow small and medium enterprises to benefit from special offers by connecting the UAE's entrepreneurial community to the most advanced tools and technology platforms needed to grow and thrive in the global digital economy. The companies will gain access to subscription-based solutions such as Office 365 and other Business Intelligence and cloud-based tools to empower their employees, engage their customers, improve operations, and transform products and services.
Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone, commented, "Our collaboration with Microsoft and Crayon DMCC aligns with our vision to expand our partner network with global technology leaders to offer the most advanced business solutions to Dubai's entrepreneurial community. The partnership will help businesses streamline their operations and seamlessly connect internal departments for increased efficacy and convenience."
As the new-age workplace is fast-changing, bringing tremendous opportunities and challenges for businesses of all sizes, small and medium-sized customers need solutions that are easy to manage and maintain while being cost-effective at the same time. Cloud technology being a highly flexible solution, provides better outcomes for clients and increases the agility for companies to rebuild applications.
The Cloud Services and Consulting partner, Crayon DMCC, are well-known for advising clients on how to best use the software they have to maximise the value of their existing IT environment. The company effectively controls, manages, and optimises clients' software purchase and cloud spend. It also brings in an additional benefit of managing all functions through a single-pane portal view that will minimise common mistakes and lower operational costs.
To know more about Microsoft online service packages, please visit : https://lp.creativezone.ae/office-suite/