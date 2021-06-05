Covid-19: South Korea under mega cyber attacks due to pandemic-driven online activity
Ransomware attacks a greater threat, it can cripple entire work system
Reports of ransomware attacks in South Korea have surged in the past year, shutting down hospitals to shopping malls as the coronavirus pandemic led to increased online activities.
On Thursday, a major plastic surgery hospital in southern Seoul posted on its website that its servers had been breached by a ransomware attack and that hackers appear to have stolen personal data of its patients, the latest in a series of reported ransomware attacks here - a tactic used by cyber criminals to breach businesses' systems and hold their data hostage or lock up their systems until a ransom is paid.
The number of ransomware attack reports here stood at 127 last year, more than tripling from 39 in 2019, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
As of Friday this year, there have been 65 cases this year, reports Yonhap news agency.
Ransomware attacks have been aimed at various businesses. Last month, food delivery company Super Hero's operations were paralysed for hours after a ransomware attack, impacting 15,000 delivery workers nationwide.
In November last year, local fashion and retail giant E-Land Group was breached by hackers, forcing 23 of its 50 branches of NC Department Store and NewCore Outlet to halt their operations.
Cyber security attacks have increased in not only number but also in profile as the pandemic has made online activities essential.
As companies increase reliance on remote work during the pandemic, ransomware attacks have become a greater threat as they can cripple their entire work system, said Kim Seung-joo, a cyber security professor at Korea University.
That has led more companies to pay out the ransom, which encourages even more ransomware attacks. "It's a vicious cycle," said Kim, urging investment into cyber security to ward off the threat in the first place.
The attacks are part of a broader global trend.
Romanian cybersecurity firm BitDefender said in a recent report that global ransomware attacks grew 485 percent last year from 2019.
Recent notable attacks include a hack last month into Colonial Pipeline, a major oil pipeline operator in the United States, which forced the company to pay US$4.4 million in ransom.
South Korea expects ransomware attacks to continue and the ICT ministry last month set up a 24-hour monitoring team to support companies targeted by the attacks.
The government currently provides support to companies that have been targeted by the attacks, such as restoring their systems.
-
Technology
Covid-19: South Korea under mega cyber attacks...
Ransomware attacks a greater threat, it can cripple entire work system READ MORE
-
Technology
S.Korean designer creates 'Third Eye' for...
The device opens its translucent eyelid whenever it senses the user's ... READ MORE
-
Technology
India issues 'one last notice' to Twitter to...
Micro blogging site also has to face the consequences as per the IT... READ MORE
-
Technology
Google to roll out new security features for...
New features to offer additional protection against downloading... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian schools in UAE consider an exam-less future
The jury is still out on the future of school-leaving assessment... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: Ship hits crane at port, sends it crashing ...
One worker at the port was sent to a hospital for a cut on his arm. READ MORE
-
Business
What is a global minimum tax and what will it...
Seal aims to end what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,188 Covid cases, 2,150 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 246,510 additional tests. READ MORE