Capture every emotion in portrait: OPPO gears up for its most anticipated Reno series launch to date
- The new Reno6 series consists of three 5G models, all equipped with leading disruptive technology that stands out from competition
- OPPO once again partners with brand ambassador, Mohammed Salah, to reveal the newest Reno series in a captivating commercial
- The series' ambition is to ensure users capture every moment, memory, and emotion in the highest quality, effortlessly
- To celebrate the launch, OPPO is giving customers the chance to win a Reno6 Pro 5G by having them use #CaptureYourEmotion and tag @OPPOArabia in their happiest video or photo
- The Reno6 series will be available to pre-order from September 7th, 2021
Global technology brand, OPPO, is excited to launch its all-new Reno6 series, available to pre-order across GCC on September 7th, 2021. Masterfully designed to capture every emotion with state-of-the-art features, the Reno6 series offers the best in photography and videography functions.
The series will include three variations - Reno6 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, and the Reno6 Z 5G - designed for trendsetting individuals, game enthusiasts and the young at heart. From stunning design details to powerful features, the Reno6 series effortlessly embodies OPPO's mission statement, 'Technology for mankind, kindness for the world'. OPPO will also unveil two True Wireless Earphones the OPPO Enco Air and OPPO Enco Buds, both equally adept at noise cancellation and battery life to ensure long-lasting immersive music experiences. A perfect accessory to the Reno6 series, the wireless earphone experience will never be the same.
The Reno6 will serve as an expert in AI Portrait Videos, heightened with a myriad of features to provide a cinematic effect. These functions will allow consumers to capture precious life moments in a professional and artistic manner, helping users preserve moments, memories, and emotions in a beautiful unique context.
Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said, "After the overwhelming customer response we experienced with the Reno5 series, we worked to develop an enhanced series ensuring the best camera and flash charging experience remains available to all. As with each OPPO launch, we've honed in on our customers wants and needs, especially with the Reno6's AI Portrait Video capabilities aimed to provide OPPO users superior Portrait Video Experience. The Reno6 is a testament to OPPO's commitment for providing innovative technology that will benefit the humankind, reflecting the core values of the brand."
The Reno6 series launch will reinforce OPPO's commitment to provide the GCC consumers with technology to suit their lifestyles, from ultra-connectivity of 5G to professional-like videography and imaging. OPPO's Reno6 series will add three new 5G phones to its existing portfolio of 5G smartphones, providing consumers with continually improving options to ensure they are ahead of the trend.
Available to pre-order across the MEA region on September 7th, 2021 from 7pm UAE time, the Reno6 series will be bought to life through the eyes of football superstar and OPPO brand ambassador, Mohammed Salah in the upcoming commercial, capturing 'Every emotion in Portrait'.
Additionally, fans of the brand eager for a first look can tune into an in-depth review with renowned tech influencer Omardizer, and OPPO MEA's Senior Product Manager, Tarek Zaki.
OPPO is also inviting customers to participate in the #CaptureYourEmotion competition to win a Reno6 Pro by sharing their happiest video or photo, using the hashtag and tagging @OPPOArabia. Whether it is an inanimate object, nature shots or loved ones, show OPPO how emotions are captured for a chance to win the newest phone in the series.
The commercial and virtual review will be available to watch on September 7th 2021 at 7pm, through the following links: www.facebook.com/oppo, www.youtube.com/oppoarabia and https://twitter.com/oppoarabia as well as www.youtube.com/Omardizer
