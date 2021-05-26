- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED is a slim dynamite with a stunning display
ASUS has a reputation for coming with the latest cutting-edge technology with its offerings and now has launched the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED. Following on the successful takeoff of OLED screens on the 15-inch Zenbook Pro Duo 15, ASUS has transcended it to a slimmer chassis for the ultra-portable segment with a 13.3-inch OLED screen for display.
OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode and is a cousin of LED, although quite different. Although it has been in use recently in smartphones and smartwatches, it is ASUS that has implemented its use in a well-married combination of a laptop.
As the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) name suggests, there is a stunning OLED display screen at the center of it. And then there are power-packed features which allow this slim ASUS Zenbook to punch massively out of its military-grade, and yet lightweight, chassis.
The slim dynamite of a laptop comes across as a pleasant surprise for those wondering about its powers. One can expect nothing less in the ZenBook Flip 13 from Asus, the winner of 26 achievements at the 2020 Red Dot Design Awards, as it empowers many of us in this increasing work-from-home culture.
Without much ado, let's just dive in and see why is the world excited about the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED:
Oled Screen
The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED has an up to 13.3-inch OLED HDR display, which offers an ultrawide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and 0.2 milliseconds response time - both features being the best-in-class currently. DCI-P3 is widely used in the motion picture industry. The display also supports up to 1920 x 1080 resolution and is PANTONE-validated for precise color accuracy.
To simplify, color accuracy is usually depicted in 2D, but only at a particular brightness level. But brightness levels change constantly! The OLED panels on the latest generation ASUS products, including the ZenBook 13 OLED, calibrate to accurately reproduce colors in 3D volume, regardless of the brightness levels. As a result, color volume is 1.6X greater than a traditional LCD display.
When the pixels in the color gamut on an OLED screen are not in use, they switch off to offer deeper blacks. This is especially important for HDR content. At peak brightness, it can support up to 500 nits where most other laptop displays can hold true at 250 nits.
There are other aspects as well where the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED screen scores over the competition. It has a very high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 making everything look crisp and vibrant even in the dark. Also, the blue-light ratio reduces potentially harmful emissions up to 70% less than normal LCD, with certification from TÜV Rheinland, to provide great eye comfort during many hours of use.
Performance
The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED looks sleek in the Pine Grey-coloured chassis made out of diamond-cut aluminum alloy. But the looks with the body and the screen are backed up by a powerful performance as well. It is equipped with the 11th gen Intel® CoreTprocessor with Iris Xe-graphics for mobile full-HD gaming at 60 frames per second. The ZenBook 13 OLED adopts an onboard memory design to allow for a thinner chassis, but still provides 16 GB capacity and fast clock speeds for processing power. There is support for up to 1 terabyte of SSD capacity for optimal computing performance.
Battery
All these enhancements on the screen are great but what about the battery, you may ask? The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED is equipped with a 67 Wh lithium-polymer battery which can provide up to 13 hours of battery life - more than enough to cover a day of work or play unplugged. They also offer a fast-charge function, charging from 2% to 60% in just 49 minutes. At the 1080p display, our video playback time lasted 15 hours and 39 minutes in testing.
Weight and Connectivity
Coming to the lightweight factor, the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED weighs in at just over 1kg, which is 1.14kg out of the box. It features a side profile of 13.9 mm, which results in a sleek form factor that's easy to carry. It is certainly among the lightest of your portable computers, and yet there is no compromising on the essentials and even beyond.
Even the connectivity is up there as well with Thunderbolt 4, standard HDMI, and Gen 1 Type-A USB ports, along with a microSD card reader. It can easily output to a 4K display at 60 Hertz, connect to storage devices, or expand connections.
Looks and Features
The aluminum alloy builds with the Pine Grey color not only adds to a calm personality, but it also goes a long way in making the body light on its feet. But make no mistake, it has been tested to military standard 810G grading, is extremely sturdy and durable. The tests included a punishing regime to check operations in harsh environments and included power-on drop tests. The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED has also passed in-house stress tests, which have a very high reputation in the industry.
Among the wide range of features, some key aspects are:
Tilted keyboard - The ErgoLift design of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED results in the keyboard automatically tilting when the laptop is opened. This allows users to type more comfortably and also increases the ventilation space for improved cooling.
WiFi 6 - The ASUS exclusive SmartConnect allows for ultrafast downloads, smooth streaming, greater range and a stable wireless network.
Numeric Pad 2.0 - The Numeric Pad, a virtual one, is not only sleek but complements the edge-to-edge keyboard. The numeric pad pops up to illuminate the trackpad by touching the top right corner. A swipe from the left brings up the calculator with data entry functions.
Harman/Kardon certified - The audio specialists' stamp is self-explanatory to ensure the best sounds for all content types. A dual-channel "smart" amplifier allows maximum volume possible while preventing long-term damage to speaker coils. Then there is the noise-canceling AI technology to ensure clear and efficient communication.
This slim dynamite packed a lot of punch in our tests and surprisingly blew us off at times. It is surely hard to look beyond the vivid OLED screen and the powerful range of features that the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED brings to the table. It is the ultimate must-have item in your office briefcase or in your student backpack or just on your lap working from home with this lightweight companion. It continues to uphold the reputation of ASUS laptops as the leaders of innovation in this field of technology.
The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED is available at Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Emax, ECity, Computronic, Gulf Micro, AL Ershad and Amazon. Price starts from 3,799 AED.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.