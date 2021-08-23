- EVENTS
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Review
The Zephyrus M16 was designed to bring a laptop within a specific category of displays. Asus already has won hearts and minds with their ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE and the ROG Zephyrus G15 by putting in a lot of powerful components within a sleek build. Likewise, the M16 in particular follows this same formula.
The Zephyrus M16, the successor to last year's Zephyrus M15 is the world's first gaming laptop to feature a 4-sided super narrow bezel display, which equates to an extremely immersive 94% screen-to-body ratio. The display is one of the most important features of a laptop, and the 16" display has an extended 16:10 aspect ratio for more vertical space.
Internally, it's coupled with an Intel Core i9-11900H, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070, 32 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD, ideal for performance gaming and multitasking as standard.
Design
The M16 at first glance looks identical to the Zephyrus G15 and you'd confuse this for a 15-inch notebook where it not for that 16-inch screen packed in.
That's not all. Typically, laptops have a limited range of motion that can be inconvenient for sharing or positioning comfortably. The Zephyrus M16 lets you flip the screen all the way back to share with a group or to get a better angle for your own viewing, whether you're catching streams in bed or actually using it on your lap with its 180° ErgoLift hinge.
The back panel has an asymmetrical dot matrix design on the lid made with precision. It has a layer of Prismatic film that gleams up from beneath, adding a subtle but striking shimmering effect against the stark "Off-Black" chassis when the light hits it at just the right angle.
On the keypad front, it has a new Stealth Type keyboard that keep keystrokes under 30dB and N-key rollover making sure keys are hit and responsive and Overstroke technology that lowers each key's actuation point for input. Navigation is also smoother and easier with a touchpad 20% larger and more accurate and yes, it's RGB.
On the Display front of things, Asus have put in a beautiful sharp WQXGA resolution display, that has a 165Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time that supports Adaptive Sync that's great for competitive as well as graphically demanding single player titles. It's got a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and pantone validated colour accuracy, as well as Dolby vision support, making it a perfect choice for video editing on top of it.
And the form factor for all of this sees a 5% reduction in size and weight overall.
It's got plenty of port offerings, a thunderbolt 4 port, Displayport 1.4 for connecting to a sharper larger display that also supports 100W Power delivery charging, 2 USB A ports and the addition of a MicroSD card slot. The last port addition is a pleasant surprise considering that photographer and videographers get the added benefit too.
Another surprise is the 2MP 3DNR web camera that uses noise reduction making it good for conferencing too.
On the storage end, you can go up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe SSD. Plenty of storage for your files, games and everything else you might need.
It's an added bonus that the laptop actually sounds great on speaker. Using Dolby Atmos technology, it has twin tweeters, and dual force-cancelling woofers offer balanced acoustics, with Hi-Res certification that supports media at high fidelity. A customizable 3D mic array captures audio in a variety of scenarios, while Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation clarifies sound from your feed and incoming feeds as well.
Performance
The M16 is a combination of what speed, power and portability can achieve. On the inside, there's the 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU paired with a Nvidia GeForce RTX3070 GPU and 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM.
You'll find that gaming on this laptop is an absolute breeze and with various power presets, you can use to control how much juice you want to get out of the components. I played Cyberpunk 2077 on RTX settings on Turbo and got solid performance across board at a study 75 fps on full HD.
It's also not bad for video editing. I ran a simple workload edit by plugging it in to an external monitor and working using that. The RTX 3070 and fast Intel CPU will make life a bit easier for those looking for an editing/ gaming machine hybrid.
Overall, it will last you a good 8-9 hours depending on usage and with it's 90-Wh Battery you'll be back to speed in no time.
Verdict
Overall, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 offers a few things the G15 doesn't and fills a very specific niche of 16:10 aspect ratio displays in a laptop. It's got solid internals, the combination of Intel's i9 11th gen and 3070 make it ideal for a lot of situations for both work and play and of course not to mention that it has a ton of ports.
It's got a beautiful display to top it all off and all things considered looks and sounds well enough to keep you going until the next two generations at the very least. It's a very mature looking PC for those who want the best of both worlds and if you're willing to put in the premium that comes with getting the M16, I highly recommend you do.