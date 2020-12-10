Asus’ new convertible laptop now in UAE
Wi-Fi 6 lets users enjoy smooth streaming of 4K UHD online videos and data transfers at faster-than-wired speeds of up to 2.4Gbps
Asus on Thursday announced the availability of its ZenBook Flip S (UX371), the world's thinnest OLED convertible laptop with a premium and durable finish.
Measuring just 13.9mm and weighing a 1.2kg, it has a 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge Pantone-validated colour-accurate touchscreen and TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care. It also supports the new Asus Pen active stylus with 4,096 pressure levels. Its ErgoLift hinge allows the device to be used in laptop, tablet, stand and tent modes.
It is powered by up to the latest 11th Generation Intel Core™ i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, combined with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It’s also Intel® Evo, ensuring it makes light work ofthe most demanding tasks.
It also includes Asus NumberPad 2.0, a dual-function touchpad with an integrated LED-illuminated numeric keypad. Even when NumberPad is activated, the touchpad can be used for cursor control thanks to intelligent software. The ZenBook Flip S also introduces a new edge-to-edge keyboard design that makes space for a whole row of extra function keys on the right side of the layout, improving productivity.
The high-capacity battery in the device lasts for up to 10 hours, enough to cover a long work day. Its fast-charge technology recharges the battery to 60 per cent capacity in as little as 49 minutes, and Asus’ USB-C Easy Charge allows versatile charging from either a USB-C power delivery-certified charger or any standard USB-C charger, such as an airline or portable charger, or a power bank.
The device has a full set of input/output ports, including a full-size HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a USB 3.2 Type-A port.
Wi-Fi 6 lets users enjoy smooth streaming of 4K UHD online videos and data transfers at faster-than-wired speeds of up to 2.4Gbps, and further optimised with Asus Wi-Fi Master Premium technology.
For enhanced on-the-go communications, the ZenBook Flip S is fitted with a noise-cancelling microphone system that ensuresclear voice reproduction in phone calls and online video meetings.
The Asus ZenBook Flip S is now available in the UAE for Dh6,499.
business@khaleejtimes.com
