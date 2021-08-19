- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
ASUS Introduces ZenBook 13 OLED with a Stunning Lilac Color
The new hue adds a delicate touch to the super slim OLED laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, and next-level Intel Iris Xe graphics
ASUS today unveiled an all-new lilac color for the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325), the world's lightest laptop with an OLED display.
This new Lilac Mist edition conveys a subtle touch of high-end luxury with supreme portability and splendid display. The ZenBook 13 OLED weighs just 1.14 kg and measures a mere 13.9 mm thin, which takes visuals to the new level, with true-to life PANTONE® Validated colors, a wide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, deep blacks, and an 88% screen-to-body ratio for immersive visuals. Powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel® CoreT processors with next-level Intel Iris Xe graphics, ZenBook 13 OLED makes everything possible within the lightweight form factor and comprehensive connectivity, including full-size HDMI and USB Type-A ports in addition to ThunderboltT 4 USB-C® and a microSD card reader.
Unveiling the all-new color
The latest ZenBook series offers two timeless color options. The existed Pine Grey is a glossy shade that is calm and peaceful. It projects professional wisdom and features a special off-center version of the iconic ZenBook spun-metal finish. While the latest Lilac Mist conveys a subtle touch of high-end luxury. Elegant and modern, charming and sophisticated, this gorgeous matte shade is a perfect match for the classic ZenBook spun-metal finish. With a compact and elegant all-metal chassis, ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED offers a mere 13.9 mm thin profile with incredibly 1.14 kg lightweight, making it the ideal traveling companion that you can take anywhere.
Vivid visuals with eye care benefits
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED shows every detail in the real accuracy. ASUS OLED panels are calibrated to accurately reproduce colors in a 3D color volume - showing what the panel would reproduce at 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. This ensures all content is displayed precisely and as intended by its creators, not just at full brightness but at any brightness setting.
With extreme contrast and accurate color reproduction at any level, everything looks crisp and vibrant even within darker content. This helps with eye comfort that users can dial down the brightness, without losing contrast and color vibrancy. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED's display also manages the blue-light ratio to reduce potentially harmful emissions by up to 70%, with TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue-light emissions - promising greater care for the user's eyes, even after many hours of use.
Excellent performance
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED provides the power of the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors, delivering smoother and more responsive experiences. They're paired with powerful the next-level Intel Iris Xe graphics for unstoppable performance, and up to 16 GB of high-speed RAM to help users deal with daily tasks in a breeze. The laptop also has the fastest solid storage available with up to 1 TB PCIe® 3.0 x2 SSD. Moreover, the WiFi performance is optimized with ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology, which includes ASUS WiFi Stabilizer and ASUS WiFi SmartConnect. For rock-solid stability, WiFi Stabilizer filters out wireless interference, so users will always enjoy the fastest possible speeds. WiFi SmartConnect, a feature in the built-in MyASUS app, ensures that ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED automatically selects the best WiFi source, connecting seamlessly to the best WiFi signal and known mobile hotspots.
Unrivaled I/O and superb battery life
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED makes a breakthrough among ultrathin laptops, with comprehensive I/O capabilities in only 13.9 mm thin. It includes full-size HDMI and USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and a microSD card reader for easy mobile data transfer. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED also supports the ASUS USB-C Easy Charge feature, allowing it to be conveniently charged any standard USB-C chargers without constraints. It not only sets the users free but also grants them peace of mind using with the up to 13 hours of battery life. Even when it comes to charging, the users can restore the battery to a 60% charge level in just 49 minutes, thanks to the fast-charge feature from ASUS. The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED is a perfect match for today's on-the-go lifestyles.
Availability Pricing
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) will be available from 19th August 2021 in UAE from Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Emax, Computronic, AL Ershad and Amazon. Price starts from 3,799 AED
For more information please visit : https://www.asus.com/me-en/Laptops/For-Home/ZenBook/ZenBook-13-OLED-UX325-11th-Gen-Intel/
Specifications
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325)
|CPU
|Intel® CoreT i7-1165G7 processor Intel® CoreT i5-1135G7 Processor
|Display
|13.3" OLED, Full HD (1920 x 1080), 16:9 aspect, glossy screen, 400nits brightness display Slim 2.9 mm bezels with 88% screen-to-body ratio
|Operating system
|Windows 10 Home
|Graphics
|Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|Main memory
|16 GB LPDDR4X on board , 8GB LPDDR4X on board
|Storage
|1TB M.2 NVMeT PCIe® 3.0 SSD, 512GB M.2 NVMeT PCIe® 3.0 SSD
|Connectivity
|WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0 (Dual band) 2*2
|Camera
|HD infrared (IR) webcam (supports Windows Hello)
|I/O ports
|2 x ThunderboltT 4 USB-C® with ASUS USB-C® Easy Charge, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x Standard HDMI 2.0, 1 x MicroSD card reader.
|Touchpad
|ASUS NumberPad 2.0
|Audio
|Certified by Harman Kardon, Smart amplifier for maximum audio performance, Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support.
|Battery
|67 Wh lithium-polymer battery up to 13 hr battery life
|AC adapter
|65-watt power adapter, Output: 20 V DC, Input: 100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal.
|Dimensions
|304 x 203 x 13.9 mm
|Weight
|1.14 kg
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.