Partner content by KT Engage
Asus has possibly made the best 17-inch performance laptop, 2021 has to offer
Asus as a technology company, has made some pretty solid designs over their 2020 refresh models but with Nvidia’s RTX 30 series GPUs, a favourite laptop of mine, the ROG Zephyrus S17 has gotten even better.
Here’s why, the ROG Zephyrus S17 GX703 packs in an Intel Core i9-11900H and RTX 3080, on top of a 165Hz 3ms WQHD display, makes this the prefect laptop for gamers to buy if they want no compromises. Most of the design elements in previous generation laptops involved making sacrifices to accommodate putting heavy pc components in a sleek metal chassis and make sure laptops are light, quiet and remain cool under pressure.
Design
With the newest iteration of the ROG Zephyrus S17, a lot has changed under the hood. On opening it however, the S17 has followed through with their current design that’s seen with their Zephyrus Duo range which had their second display that tilted at an angle along with the keyboard on the bottom. With the S17, the keyboard lifts up and separates from the display, albeit with no screen but this allows for impressive thermal designs. The fans, now with 82 blades, draw air from underneath the keyboard and push the air from out back.
Asus pride themselves on offering maximum port selection and there’s no question here. New accommodations include a very fast SD card reader but also includes 3x USB-A, 2x USB-Cs with one having thunderbolt support as well as the standard ethernet cable with wi-fi 6 support and Bluetooth.
I generally don’t review sound but if we’re looking at speaker quality, there’s a set of 6 speakers, two of which are sub woofers that project downwards and four under the screen that go upwards. Most gaming laptop users are pretty comfortable with headphones, but speaker quality is fairly decent if you have to use it.
And finally on the design front, the keyboard and mousepad see a few changes with a lack of a media bar relegated to a volume wheel and the keyboard that we’ve seen in previous iterations of ROG laptops but there’s also a numpad area which I appreciate.
Screen
With a gorgeous display, you get the WQHD (2560 x 1440), 165hz with 100% DCI-P3, with Advance Optimus and have a matte finish in a 16:9 panel that’s pantone validated. Colours really pop on this display, perfect for 2K gaming as I played Assassin’s creed Valhalla and Horizon Zero Dawn and the results are phenomenal.
Performance
There’s 16 GB of onboard memory that’s upgradeable to a whopping 32 GB of RAM. The specs easily show that this is a performance king. Intel Core i9-11900H Processor 2.5 GHz (24M Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 8 Cores) running games like Cyberpunk 2077, or editing 4K videos is a fairly smooth experience. Real world tests showed that a 4K video with effects encoded in under 5 minutes on premiere pro. After effects took slightly longer at 8 minutes for rendering out animation. Additions that Asus have included to make this a cohesive work laptop include a 720p camera, a one-month trial of office 365 as well a portable 65W USB-C charger so you can technically take this laptop to be charged on some airline flights if they support it.
As far as gaming is concerned, this is a laptop that’s going to power your gaming on the wonderful screen as well be able to run on larger displays simply because of the sheer power of the RTX 3080 GPU that’s packed into it.
Considering that you already have a display that you want for faster games like racing or first-person shooter games and having the ability to get a higher refresh rate to up your game, the Zephyrus S17 is completely capable of that.
Verdict
The S17 vastly improves a lot from its predecessor in terms of performance which isn’t surprising when it comes to Asus, it’s what I’ve come to expect from them given their track record in this space and have created a compelling device.
What truly blows me away however is the form factor, this is by far one of ASUS best designed laptops I’ve seen in the 17” category, weighing in at 2.6 kilograms, it just speaks to their engineering prowess when it comes to high performance component design in sleek chassis, this one being 20 mm thick.
On top of that, further optimizations to performance as well adding, 2 TB SSD of storage that’s M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 means you won’t just need to be installing call of duty warzone and worry about losing space afterwards.
With no sacrifices to power output in a slim design, packing in top tier components that aren’t just for gaming, but also for content creation and heavy work usage with the likes of video editing, animation and live streaming, there’s a lot going for the S17 to power you through the races and it’s a winner.
Availability & Pricing
ROG Zephyrus S17 is available in UAE from Virgin Megastore, Sharaf DG, Emax, and Amazon. Price starts from 15,999 AED.
For mor information please visit: https://bit.ly/3xzxvOm
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.