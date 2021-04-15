- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
ASUS ExpertBook B9450 Designed for Business Professionals
For professionals who are constantly on the go and need top-tier performance, durability, and portability in work
Since ASUS ExpertBook series always provide unmatched performance, durability and design within the world's lightest business laptop form factor, ASUS ExpertBook B9450 maintains the professional and reliable personality of ASUSPRO products, but adds more innovation and flexibility to the DNA to meet the requirements of modern businesses.
Weighing in at just 990 grams with a 14.9mm-thin profile, the ASUS ExpertBook B9450 boasts an astounding 94% screen-to-body ratio with its frameless four-sided NanoEdge display. Even with its small form factor, expect uninterrupted performance on the B9 with long-lasting battery life delivering up to an impressive 24 hours of runtime to get through the work day and more, with extra comfort features like the ErgoLift hinge for an improved typing experience, built-in Amazon Alexa support, and a Harman Kardon-optimized audio system.
Designed for business professionals on the go, the ASUS ExpertBook B9450 delivers top-tier performance thanks to 10th Gen Intel® CoreT processor, 16GB of RAM, and next-gen connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). Stay prepared for any business scenario with full range of input/output options including two ThunderboltT 3 and HDMI ports and an exclusive ASUS NumberPad 2.0 built into the touchpad for fast data entry. In addition to being built to last with military-grade durability, the B9 takes security seriously with an integrated Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) security chip to keep business-critical data safe, while a built-in IR camera allows for biometric logins for personal privacy.
Certified by Intel's Project Athena as engineered for mobile performance, the ASUS ExpertBook B9 offers exceptional performance, fast connectivity, unmatched reliability, and rock-solid security.
Key Points
- Built for on-the-go professionals : World's lightest business laptop weighing just 990 grams for ultra-portable performance and up to 24 hours of battery life
- Top-tier performance : With10th Gen Intel® CoreT vPro i7 processor, ultrafast 1TB PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSDs, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), plus ThunderboltT 3 ports
- Professional-grade durability and security : Experience military-grade durability and a TPM 2.0 security chip plus built-in IR camera for user security
- Seamlessly integrate mobile with MyASUS software : Link to mobile devices with MyASUS for remote file access/transfers and screen extension/mirroring
Built for on-the-go business professionals
With its unique Star Black finish, the new ASUS ExpertBook B9450 has an understated but sleek aesthetic. Housed in a chassis milled from magnesium-lithium alloy, the B9 is tougher yet more lightweight than previous magnesium-alloy models, with a 14.9mm thin profile and weighing in at a mere 990 grams. A 14-inch screen with a frameless NanoEdge display provides a more immersive viewing experience and compact, 13-inch footprint.
Other thoughtful design touches include the ErgoLift hinge for more comfortable typing sessions, a quad-microphone array that supports far-field and noise cancellation for videoconferencing, IR camera covers, and a light bar on the front of the laptop that activates when using built-in support for Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa. The B9's sound system is also optimized by Harman Kardon, with down-firing speakers that benefit from signal processing to make adaptive adjustments over time, improving clarity and filtering out noise.
Top-tier performance
The ASUS ExpertBook B9450 gets its outstanding performance with 10th Gen Core i7 Processor, 16GB of LPDDR3 memory, 1TB PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSDs and next-gen Wi-Fi 6 networking. The B9 is also certified by Intel's Project Athena, an innovation program that establishes standards for consistent responsiveness away from wall power, a demanding baseline for battery life, the availability of comprehensive connectivity, and a drive for sleek form factors.
When at a desk, the B9 makes it easy to increase productivity via support for an external monitor through the full-sized HDMI port on the laptop's left side. Two adjacent Thunderbolt 3 ports support display connectivity as well, along with fast-charging and external storage. There's even an Ethernet interface, accessible through a physical micro-HDMI port, on the same edge, for workplaces that require a wired connection for IT management or simply for situations in which wireless network connections are weaker. Over on the right side, users get one USB 3.1 Gen 2 port and a 3.5mm jack for audio.
Professional-grade durability and security
The ASUS ExpertBook B9450 is equipped with robust military-grade durability, surviving numerous MIL-STD-810G laboratory procedures including drop tests, shock tests, vibration tests, high temperatures, low temperatures, days of 95% humidity, and hours of sand and dust exposure. Pairing a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) security chip, a webcam shield and a built-in IR camera for safe biometric logins, the B9450 offers rock solid security to help users safeguard business data and maintain personal privacy.
Be prepared to use the ExpertBook B9 for a full day's work. The 66Wh power source can last as long as 24 hours under the same workload. Fast-charging support brings either battery option up to 60% of maximum capacity in just 39 minutes.
Availability & Pricing
ASUS ExpertBook B9450 is available now from UAE major retailers. The price starts from 6,999 AED
For more Information please visit : https://bit.ly/3wPEGlD
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.