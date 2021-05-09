- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
ASUS Brings Latest AiO V241 All-In-One PC to UAE Market
Stunningly beautiful 23.8-inch all-in-one PC with slim-bezel NanoEdge display with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor
ASUS brought the latest All-in-One Computer V241 to the market, a stunningly beautiful 23.8-inch all-in-one PC designed for effortless everyday computing.
The stylish ASUS V241 has a Full HD NanoEdge display with wide-view technology and a near-invisible physical bezel design that gives an incredible 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is enhanced with exclusive ASUS Splendid and ASUS Tru2Life Video technologies to deliver vibrant and vivid visuals with superb detail. Designed for smooth, responsive performance, ASUS V241 is powered by up to the latest 11th Generation Intel® CoreT i5 processor and also comes with a powerful ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system incorporating two advanced bass-reflex speakers for incredibly rich, full, and immersive sound.
Key Points
- 23.8" NanoEdge display features an ultrathin bezel and Full HD resolution for clear, vibrant images and unbounded edge-to-edge vision
- ASUS SonicMaster audio system with powerful bass-reflex stereo speakers delivers rich, powerful, and immersive sound for unlimited multimedia enjoyment
- Compact and elegant design, with latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel® Iris Xe Graphics
Unbounded vision, unlimited enjoyment
ASUS V241 has a stunningly beautiful Full HD NanoEdge display, with a near-invisible 2mm physical bezel for edge-to-edge glass and an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. This ultraslim bezel means that V241 is remarkably slim and compact for the size of the display, making it a great space-saving choice for any home. The NanoEdge display features 178° wide-view technology that makes it perfect for sharing pictures or videos, and the wide 100% sRGB color gamut delivers vivid, realistic-looking colors. The display also offers optional multitouch capabilities, with highly accurate touch sensors that enable effortless navigation and intuitive interaction using multi-finger gestures.
Exclusive ASUS Splendid technology ensures true-to-life colors for any kind of image, and videos are enhanced with exclusive ASUS Tru2Life Video technology that optimizes sharpness and contrast for every pixel in every video frame, giving clearer and more realistic video imagery. The matte anti-glare coating minimizes annoying reflections for maximum viewing comfort.
Unlimited enjoyment
For amazingly immersive multimedia experiences, ASUS V241 has a powerful stereo audio system featuring two integrated high-quality speakers with audio chambers that are 2.7X larger than the previous generation of ASUS AiO. These speakers use an advanced bass-reflex design to deliver smooth, powerful bass and clear, full-range sound that has to be heard to be believed.
Exclusive ASUS SonicMaster technology gives ASUS V241 outstanding audio quality. SonicMaster combines powerful audio hardware and fine-tuned software to deliver incredible sound with deep, rich bass and crystal-clear vocals - even at high volume levels. The new machine also benefits from DTS® Audio Processing, an audio-processing algorithm for speakers and headphones. This enables ASUS V241 to treat listeners to enhanced audio through its powerful speakers, with distortion-free sound and deeper bass. The intuitive DTS Audio Processing app offers a variety of different audio modes, including Music, Movies and Gaming presets.
Responsive performance with convenient connectivity
Powered by up to the latest energy-efficient Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, and Intel Iris® Xe graphics, ASUS V241 delivers effortless performance for smooth multitasking - empowering users to finish every task quicker. V241 is the perfect solution for everyday computing needs, whether surfing the web, watching videos, or just catching up with emails.
ASUS V241 also boasts a full complement of I/O ports, including four rear-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, offering data-transfer rates that are 10X faster than USB 2.0. And for maximum user convenience, there is also a USB 2.0 port and an audio combo jack located within easy reach, on the bottom edge of the screen. An HDMI-out port allows the user to connect to a big-screen TV or external monitor for smooth, supersized entertainment - using just a single cable for both audio and video.
Availability & Pricing
ASUS V241 is available from Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Emax, and Lulu. The price starts from 2,509 AED. AiO models with higher CPU and storage combinations can be build-to-order.
For more information please visit: https://bit.ly/3ejwgvp
For the product inquiries please contact: asus_commercial@asus.com