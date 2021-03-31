- EVENTS
ASUS Brings Next-Generation ExpertBook B9 to UAE
World's lightest 14" business laptop updated to remain the industry leader, with 11th Gen Intel CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics
ASUS brought the latest ExpertBook B9 to the market, the next generation of the 2020 Red Dot Design Award-winning mobile powerhouse that is proudly the world's lightest 14-inch business laptop - weighing a mere 1.01 kg. It also offers close to a full day battery life, it's good for days of real-world use between recharges.
The ExpertBook B9 models inherit all the strong features of the previous generation, engineered with the latest cutting-edge up to 11th Gen Intel® CoreT processors with built-in Intel Iris® XeT graphics for serious performance and visual excellence, RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology support, ThunderboltT 4 for flexible connections at warp speed, AdaptiveLock proximity sensor for ultrafast logins and security, and AI noise-cancelation technology for undisturbed video calls - perfect for the increasingly remote working patterns imposed by the current pandemic environment.
Key Points
- Next-level performance : 11th Gen Intel CPU and Iris Xe graphics, WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 4, all-day battery life
- World's lightest 14" business laptop : Weighs as little as 1.01 kg and benefits from rugged construction that meets US military standards
- Clear, fast and green : AI noise-cancelation technology for undisturbed video calls, AdaptiveLock for rapid login and an accessory box that doubles as a stand
The guts of a champion
ExpertBook B9 is led by new and high-performance 11th Gen with Intel CoreT i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics which delivers discrete-level graphics performance for next-gen media experiences and 16 GB LDDR4x 4266 MHz memory. There's also superfast Intel WiFi 6 and huge storage in the form of up to dual 512 GB SSDs with for support RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology for improved data reliability or faster operation.
Despite its thin profile, ExpertBook B9 is loaded with I/O ports. These include cutting-edge ThunderboltT 4, the next generation of the universal cable connectivity solution that offers support for the next-level USB4 interface, 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, dual 4K display output and fast charging. It also offers standard USB Type-A and HDMI outputs, plus a wired network connectivity with a unique MAC address for easy device management.
A mobile workhorse with smart features
Despite it's the ultrathin bezels of its 14-inch NanoEdge display, ExpertBook B9 includes both a webcam for video calls, plus an infrared camera and smart proximity sensor for fast biometric face login. The moment the user sits in front of ExpertBook B9, ASUS AdaptiveLock technology detects their presence and the infrared camera to recognize their face before logging them in. Then, when the user steps away, ExpertBook B9 automatically locks itself, protecting both the laptop and the personal data it contains.
With the increase of remote work and video conferences, we also implemented exclusive ASUS AI noise-canceling technology to ensure the best experience. ASUS AI noise-canceling audio employs machine learning in order to isolate unwanted noise from human speech. The ClearVoice Mic feature in the MyASUS app can filter out ambient noise and, in Multi-presenter mode, normalize all individual voices from different positions for optimum group conference-call quality. The ClearVoice Speaker feature filters out all ambient noise apart from human speech - making it easy to hear what everyone else is saying.
ExpertBook B9 also features up to four 360° far-field microphone and Harman Kardon-certified speakers to ensure clear sound. It also includes a virtual assistant with Amazon Alexa integration, plus a built-in light bar that illuminates during interaction.
Ultimate portability
ExpertBook B9 is incredibly thin and light, and is encased in a magnesium-lithium-alloy chassis, yet still has room for a battery that lasts for days of real-world use. The 1.01 kg ExpertBook B9 packs a 66 Wh battery that stores enough juice for close to a full day - all in a 14.9-mm-thin profile. Fast-charging support brings either battery option up to 60% of maximum capacity in just 39 minutes, so there's no need to worry about downtime on the road.
ExpertBook B9's thin chassis and light weight would seem to be at odds with its rugged construction and high-performance specifications, but our engineers made sure that performance, durability, and longevity came together in perfect harmony. A combination of cutting-edge technologies enable high efficient video conferencing, seamless login, and snappier responsiveness in a smaller, lighter form factor. Extremely portable, powerful and tough, ExpertBook B9 is the ideal partner in the corporate world.
Rock-solid security
Security is a key concern in the modern world, so ExpertBook B9 is equipped with many measures to ensure that both the hardware and the user's data are kept safe. An integrated fingerprint sensor makes signing in as simple as one touch, while the aforementioned biometric-login webcam benefits from a physical sliding shield - so it just takes one swipe for the visual reassurance of a covered lens.
ExpertBook B9 also offers an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to stores passwords and encryption keys for added security. There are also software-based tools offering numerous and diverse protections, including ASUS Business Manager and the optional ASUS Control Center.
Availability & Pricing
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) is available now from UAE major retailers. The price is 6,999 AED
For more information visit : https://bit.ly/3m4gUxd