Apple's new over-ear Airpods Max available for order in the UAE
Shipments will begin on December 15.
If this is indeed Apple’s last product launch for this year, then they wanted to make it loud and clear — literally.
The iPhone maker on Tuesday announced the AirPods Max, its first-ever over-ear headphones, apparently culminating an eventful 12 months in which it not just launched arguably the most number of products ever in a year, but also the most diverse in terms of performance and major tweaks.
The high-fidelity premium wireless audio device — priced at Dh2,399 — which had been speculated upon as early as 2018, marks another shift in Apple’s product offerings. The previous AirPods were a popular choice among consumers and kicked off another wave of smaller, truly wireless wearable audio tech after they were launched.
While there was no doubt Apple was sure to eventually come out with its own over-ear offering, it was expected sooner rather than later, with all of Apple’s global events speculated to feature the device in one way or another.
And its bigger frame also represents a leap in Apple’s audio tech: While the latest AirPods Pro already comes with an adaptive equaliser, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial audio and Apple’s own H1 chip, the AirPods Max has advanced software to power computational audio for a “breakthrough listening experience”. It has 10 audio cores, capable of processing nine billion operations per second.
The spatial audio feature, in particular, uses the gyroscopes and accelerometers in both the AirPods Max and iPhones or iPads to track the motion of the user’s head and the device, compares the motion data, then remaps the sound field so it stays anchored to the device, even as the head moves.
It also features an Apple-designed 40mm dynamic driver that promises to belt out deep bass, accurate mid-ranges and clean high-frequency extensions “so every note can be heard”.
As with previous AirPods, the Max version allows automatic switching between Apple devices, audio sharing between two sets of AirPods and, of course, Siri functionality. The company promises up to 20 hours of battery life, and its smart case puts it in an ultra-low power state that preserves battery.
The AirPods Max is now available for order in the UAE and shipments will begin on December 15.
