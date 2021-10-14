Apple Watch Series 7 arrives in UAE stores on October 15

Pre-order for the latest smartwatch from the tech giant began on October 8

The Apple Watch Series 7 will officially be available in UAE stores on Friday, October 15, the tech giant revealed. Pre-orders for the latest smartwatch from the multinational tech company began on October 8, and Apple fans can finally get their hands on the new watch.

The new model is fitted with the watchOS 8, released in September this year, and boasts a larger, more advanced display, enhanced durability, faster charging, and some brand-new aluminium case colours. This may be the most colourful watch series from Apple yet.

Apple said Thursday that prices for the Apple Watch Series 7 start at Dh 1,599, the Apple Watch SE starts at Dh 1,149, and Apple Watch Series 3 starts at Dh 799.

Here are some cool new features that fans of the smartwatch can look forward to:

Largest, shatter-resistant Apple Watch display

The new series has the largest and most advanced Apple Watch display ever, a re-engineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.

The design of Watch Series seven is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to connect with the curvature of the case seamlessly. At just 1.7 mm thin, the narrower borders of the Apple Watch Series 7 maximize the display’s screen area while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself.

Qwerty keyboard

While it is not possible to type out an entire novel on the new watch, the qwerty keyboard feature lets users tap or slide from letter to letter with QuickPath, using machine learning to predict the word users are typing. The company also unveiled two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. Users

Greater battery life and faster charging

Users can now benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, complementing 33 per cent faster charging. The USB-C charger, available in the box, can charge the watch to about 80 per cent in 45 minutes. The series seven comes with a brand-new Apple Watch Magnetic Charger; however, top Apple reviewers have said that the older models of the chargers don’t come with similar charging speeds.

Dust-resistant

Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a more robust, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating, indicating a water resistance of 50 metres underwater. The dust resistance feature is helpful for those who love adventures in the UAE deserts.

Brand new colours

Apple Watch Series 7 introduces five new aluminium case finishes, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED, along with a range of new band colours and styles. Stainless steel models are available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, along with Apple Watch Edition in titanium and space black titanium.

Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermès also introduce exclusive new bands and watch faces, and Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colours.

Health and wellness features

While no new health-tracking sensors have been added to the series seven, Apple installed a slew of new workouts into the watch workout app. The new smartwatch will continue to include an ECG sensor for monitoring heart health and a blood oxygen monitor. The watchOS 8 can help users stay active and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app, along with enhancements to Messages and the Photos app.

The Watch Series 7 is now available in leading tech stores and official Apple retail outlets across the UAE.

— dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com