Apple wants you to beat the heat with summer-themed services

With temperatures rising to near 50 degrees Celsius, Apple wants users to beat the heat indoors with its extensive line-up of apps that will cater to any topic from education to entertainment — bringing some well-needed relaxation in the process.

While indeed a number of Covid restrictions have been lifted, a good number of users have still opted to stay at home or travel, while others have found the advantages of doing various activities indoors. This is very true especially for children, and apps are a very good way to hone creativeness or discover something new.

Apple's parental control on its platforms allows kids to have adequate screen time, using it for educational value and relevant video games that can improve their motor skills. Among the App Store's highly-recommended apps are Lingo-kids, which helps children practice over 3,000 new words; Tiny Minies, research-based early learning games; and Colorfy, the original and top colouring book for adults.

On AppleTV+, a set of new releases and now-streaming shows along with new movies will keep viewers busy and entertained, including musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, available on July 16; season two of Ted Lasso on July 23; and Coda, which follows the life of a sole hearing member of a deaf family, on August 13. Now-streaming shows include Becoming You, a global child development series that explores how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape the rest of our lives; and Helpsters Help You, a live-action pre-school series from the makers of Sesame Street that teaches the importance of pre-coding skills.

New movie releases, meanwhile, include Nobody, which follows an overlooked and underestimated father and husband; and The Croods: New Age, where the family faces new threats.

On Apple Podcasts, Studio Al Jumhour is highly recommended for sports enthusiasts, while Luminary provides over 1,000 hours podcasts including award-wining shows and Code lets users discover conversations on topics such as consciousness, life, real spirituality, human development, psychology, neuroscience and more.

Apple Music will feature summer-themed playlists that will include the biggest hits from the region and internationally. Apple's City Charts allows users to listen to soundtracks from 106 cities around the world including the top 25 daily songs from Dubai and Riyadh.

