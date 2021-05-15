- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Apple to discontinue space grey accessories
Magic keyboards, mice, trackpads, and other accessories available only until stocks last.
Apple ends the Space Grey era! Fans of Apple’s ‘space gray’ colour: the company is officially discontinuing the hue for its Magic Keyboards, mice, trackpads, and other accessories.
So if you are eager to pick one up, do so soon, as they will only be sold ‘while supplies last,’ each listing stated.
As per The Verge, on Apple’s store page, these accessories are currently for sale but with a “while supplies last” message. Apple confirmed to the outlet that it will no longer sell the space grey accessories after stock runs out, but the silver variants will still be available.
The message is the same one that appeared on the iMac Pro before it was listed as “out of stock” for good. Now that Apple’s space gray desktop isn’t around, it seems that the company has decided to stop making space gray accessories.
It’s a bit odd, given that Apple kept the colour around when it introduced the M1 MacBooks, where external mice and keyboards might still be in demand. The discontinuation of the dark accessories does raise the question of whether it will stick around in the rumoured redesign, though, or if Apple will go the colourful route it did with the new iMacs.
This may also mean the death of the Apple-made black Lightning cable. Apple doesn’t sell it separately, but it’s included with the space grey accessories and some Beats headphones.
-
Technology
Apple to discontinue space grey accessories
Magic keyboards, mice, trackpads, and other accessories available... READ MORE
-
Business
Record fine drags Alibaba in the red
Company was fined as part of a push by regulators to rein in dominant ... READ MORE
-
Technology
Italy fines Google over $120 million for abuse of ...
The regulator added it would require Google to make Enel X’s... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple's App Store saves over $1.5B from fraud in...
Industry analysis deems platform 'safest place' for apps READ MORE
-
News
Watch: More rainfall this weekend across UAE
The National Center of Metereology on Saturday took to Twitter to... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Remaining PSL matches will take place in Abu...
Earlier, the remaining matches were supposed to take place in Karachi READ MORE
-
MENA
Israeli air strike destroys Gaza building hosting ...
Owner of Jala Tower was warned that he had just one hour to ensure... READ MORE
-
News
Covid in UAE: Now, pay taxi fares without cash,...
Users can also avail of limited-time payment vouchers through the app,... READ MORE
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued