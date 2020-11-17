Apple sends folding iPhones to Foxconn for testing
Apple has reportedly started sending foldable iPhones to its assembly partner Foxconn for testing purposes with a possible release in September 2022.
According to Economic Daily News, testing involves evaluating the use of OLED or Micro-LED display technology, “because the choice of either screen will affect the subsequent assembly methods”.
Apple has also asked Foxconn to perform over 100,000 opening and closing tests.
“Similar tests for laptops require to be open and closed between 20,000 and 30,000 times,” the report said on Tuesday.
Since foldable phones will be folded and unfolded far more frequently than laptops, the bearings inside them also need more rigorous testing.
The first foldable iPhone is expected to offer at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the baseline model may cost $1,499. It will reportedly be unveiled in November 2022.
This is not the first time Apple is rumoured to be working on a foldable iPhone model.
According to earlier reports, Apple ordered a batch of foldable displays from Samsung, suggesting that it is working on a foldable iPhone.
-
Local Business
Xiaomi gets creative with new Mi 10T series
New scooters, first smartwatch for global market also launched READ MORE
-
Technology
Zoom video meets trigger plastic surgery demand...
patients are seeking plastic surgery in record numbers, citing their... READ MORE
-
Technology
New vivo phones aimed at content creators
Chinese smartphone maker among top five brands globally: Studies READ MORE
-
Americas
US extends TikTok sale deadline to November 27
The Trump administration claims the popular video-sharing app could... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews