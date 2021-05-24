Apple releases WWDC agenda, featuring more action

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 and watchOS 8 all expected to be announced; new hardware could also be previewed

Apple on Monday revealed its agenda for its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is expected to draw another record number of participants as it seeks to keep pace with the growing demand for app development globally.

The event — running on a virtual format for the second year running — will kick off with a keynote expected to be delivered by CEO Tim Cook at 9pm Dubai time on June 7 from its Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. It will be streamed on its website, the Apple Developer app, Apple TV and YouTube.

Apple is expected to release its next major iteration of the iPhone and iPad operating systems, iOS 15 and iPadOS, respectively. The company has been continuously working on making cross-platform functionality smoother on both systems, and more ease-of-use features are sure to be announced.

MacOS 12 and watchOS 8 are also anticipated. An interesting rumoured feature on the latter is that users would be able to control their Apple Watch using only gestures.

New devices might also be given sneak peeks. A Bloomberg report last week indicated that Apple is planning to release a redesigned MacBook Pro with an 'M1X' processor during the summer, as well as a new MacBook Air that would use an 'M2' chip, which would be an apparent successor to Apple's first in-house component, the M1.

While the report did not mention these will make an appearance at the WWDC, it won't be a surprise if it indeed happens, given Apple has, in recent years, been using the software-focused event to introduce new hardware as well.

Apple does not comment on rumours or speculation.

The week-long event will be packed with collaborative programmes, including Platforms State of the Union, where Apple's new innovations will be showcased to provide a deeper understanding of how its ecosystem helps developers and, ultimately, users.

The Apple Design Awards on June 10, meanwhile, will honour those who have achieved excellence in creative, craftsmanship and technical aspects.

Others on the agenda include access to experts, where over 200 sessions will feature direct link-ups with Apple engineers and designers. Coding challenges and guest speakers, among others, will be held at special events.

And new to WWDC21 is Pavilions, which will provide developers with an easy way to explore relevant topics, sessions and special activities.

On June 1, prior to the WWDC, Apple will be announcing the winners of its Swift Student Challenge.

