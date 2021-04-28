Apple Music lets you tune in to local trends with City Charts

New service broadcasts music scenes to the rest of the world

Apple announced that its Music app has launched City Charts, highlighting the trending tracks in a particular city, bringing cultures to the world stage and bringing both local and global artists to a top platform for musical discovery.

Standard music charts rank tracks based simply on the number of plays. Apple has redefined this by combining this and other signs of local popularity to rank the top 25 songs gaining momentum with listeners locally. This positions the service to capture and broadcast the real deals in the music scene around the world.

The move makes Apple Music one of the first streaming platforms to spotlight the most popular music in such a manner. It is available in over 100 cities around the world; in the Middle East, City Charts include the top 25 songs in Dubai and Riyadh.

Supported platforms include iOS, iPadOS, macOS. tvOS, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Web, PC, Android phones, tablets, Android Auto and select smart TVs.

City Charts are updated daily and are featured on the Charts page. Users can also add their favourite charts to their library, and even download and share them.

Siri can also be commanded to access the service. For example, in Dubai, a user can say 'Hey Siri, play the Top 25: Dubai'.

City Charts joins Apple Music’s wide range of offerings, which includes its Daily Top 100: Global and for 116 countries; album, top songs and music video charts in various genres; as well as the iTunes, Shazam Discovery Top 50, and Shazam’s Top 200’s, Discovery, Cities and Genre charts in its portfolio.

Alongside the City Charts launch, Apple Music also introduced a slew of new features, including Motion for Artist Detail Pages, where music artists can add their own moving images to detail pages; and Lyrics Sharing using Messages, Facebook and Instagram Stories. Lyrics link back to the exact moment in a song, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation.

Record Label Pages, meanwhile, spotlights into the latest and most popular releases from hundreds of record labels, while Search for Record Labels shows labels in suggestions and top results for relevant searches.

Also, Library Made for You makes it easier to find personal mixes and replay playlists with a 'Made For You' shortcut.

— alvin@khaleejtimes.com