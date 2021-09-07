Apple may unveil new iPhones on Sept 14
The tech giant is not expected to make radical changes this year, with most analysts pointing to small technical updates to the phone’s processor and camera system
Apple said on Tuesday it would hold a special event on September 14, which most industry watchers believe will be used to unveil a new line of its flagship iPhones.
Since 2013, Apple has delivered new iPhones around September like clockwork. The tech giant, which launched a redesigned iPhone with 5G connectivity last year, is not expected to make radical changes this year, with most analysts pointing to small technical updates to the phone’s processor and camera system.
“Upgrades rates peaked in 2021 on 5G, we expect upgrade rates to moderate but still drive high volumes in 2022,” J.P.Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee wrote in a note, adding that he still expects a record year thanks to higher sales of the lower priced iPhone SE.
The new line of smartphones are expected to expand the Portrait mode feature to video and also have higher-quality video recording format, according to a Bloomberg report.
The Portrait mode uses the phone’s depth sensor to focus on faces while blurring the background, allowing amateur photographers to produce high-quality snaps.
Apple was not immediately able to comment beyond the invitation sent to the media.
The mid-September launch results in a sales surge in the last week of Apple’s fiscal fourth quarter as millions of avid shoppers snap up the newly releases iPhones.
Last year, however, the event got delayed by a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning opening-weekend iPhone sales were not included in fourth-quarter results.
The event also helps Wall Street analysts model their sales projections for the holiday shopping season in Western markets, typically Apple’s largest sales quarter.
Known for its splashy phone launches packed with hundreds of journalists at its sprawling campus in Cupertino, California, Apple has turned to virtual events since last year because of the pandemic. — Reuters
-
Technology
Apple may unveil new iPhones on Sept 14
The tech giant is not expected to make radical changes this year,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE leads region in promoting women in AI, says...
Women in AI prefer working for non-profit organisations, representing ... READ MORE
-
Technology
More women are leading AI projects: Expert
The number of women pursuing careers in AI is improving but not in... READ MORE
-
Technology
REVIEW: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Compact, flexible and a looker. But is it worth it? READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE has highest percentage of fully vaccinated...
The UAE's vaccination distribution rate of 187.64 doses per 100... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: GCC travellers can use their country’s ...
In Abu Dhabi, access to public spaces is restricted to vaccinated... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid tests for vaccinated education sector...
90% of education sector staff have been vaccinated against Covid-19. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Capacity at mosques increased
Cap on number of people who can offer funeral prayers in congregation ... READ MORE
News
No cash counters, staff: UAE opens region's first AI-powered store
6 September 2021
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate