Apple may announce new iPad at April 20 spring event
AirTags, latest AirPods could possibly make an appearance too
Apple on Tuesday sent out invites to the media for a special event on April 20, where it is expected to introduce new hardware and the latest iteration of iOS.
The event comes on the heels of a rumoured event that was to happen late last month but ultimately didn't push through. The 'Spring Loaded' event will also serve as a, well, springboard to the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 7-11.
The invitation shows the Apple logo in some sort of scribbled style, which is most likely a nod to the iPad's capabilities and how it serves as a creative tool to a wide set of users.
Though Apple has not confirmed any products or services that will be presented at the online event — nor does it comment on speculation — it is widely seen that a new iPad will be unveiled. And with the introduction of the iPhone-maker's M1 chip to MacBooks late last year, there's also word that an M1-powered iMac may make an appearance.
The long-rumoured AirTags Bluetooth trackers could also be finally debuted. New AirPods are also a possibility, though respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that they would be revealed in the third quarter of the year, possibly alongside the next iPhone line-up.
If an iOS update is introduced, it won't be iOS 15, since Apple reserves the most major revisions (and name transitions) at the WWDC.
An Apple TV update is also possible. Bloomberg reported in December that the new version would focus on gaming.
