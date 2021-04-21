- EVENTS
Apple launches 'most powerful, advanced' iPad Pro yet
It is available to order beginning Friday, April 30.
Apple launched its new iPad Pro featuring breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display in what it claims is “the most powerful and advanced” iPad Pro ever, at Cupertino, California, in the US on Tuesday.
“The addition of the Apple-designed M1 chip delivers a massive leap in performance, making iPad Pro the fastest device of its kind,” said the company.
“The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows.”
Cellular models with 5G deliver even faster wireless connectivity when on the go, and to provide users with pro-level throughput for high-speed accessories, iPad Pro now includes support for Thunderbolt.
An all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage, a new feature that automatically keeps users framed for video calls. The new iPad Pro is available to order beginning Friday, April 30, on apple.com, and will be available in the second half of May.
“The revolutionary M1 chip has been a breakthrough for the Mac, and we’re incredibly excited to bring it to iPad Pro,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.
“With M1’s huge jump in performance, a groundbreaking extreme dynamic range experience on the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 2TB of high-speed storage, Thunderbolt expansion, a four-speaker audio system, pro cameras with LiDAR Scanner, blazing-fast 5G connectivity, an amazing video-calling experience with Center Stage — combined with the advanced features of iPadOS and a powerful pro app ecosystem all in a device users can hold in one hand — there’s nothing else like iPad Pro.”
