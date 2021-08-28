Apple launches iPhone 12, 12 Pro service plan for ‘no sound’ issue

The company noted other iPhone models, including iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, are not part of the programme

Apple has announced a new service programme for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models that suffer from sound issues when placing or receiving calls.

According to AppleInsider, the “iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Programme for No Sound Issues” covers a limited number of devices manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

According to a document detailing the programme and its terms, a “very small percentage” of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models might experience sound issues due to a component that could fail on the receiver module.

Affected units do not emit sound from the receiver when placing or receiving calls, the report said.

Those impacted can take their iPhone 12 or 12 Pro unit to Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for free service. As usual, devices will be inspected prior to service and customers might need to pay for repairs that hinder the completion of the audio fix.

The programme covers affected iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years after the first retail sale.

iPhone 13 series

Tech giant Apple is expected to unveil the upcoming iPhone 13 series on September 14, media reports say.

The upcoming series will go on pre-orders from September 17 and it is said to go on sale starting September 24 in the market, GizmoChina reported on Friday.

According to IT Home, the iPhone 13 series is already listed on an e-commerce website in China.

Apple is likely to unveil all four models of its upcoming ‘iPhone 13’ lineup with larger batteries, an updated chipset and expanded mmWave 5G support, a report said earlier.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices is said to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC’s 5nm+ process.

The entire iPhone 13 range is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor. The sensor first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A recent report said that has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will increase the price of the upcoming iPhones to compensate for rising chip production costs. — IANS