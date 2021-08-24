Apple expected to ship 60 million iPads this year
During the fiscal second quarter of this year, iPad sales soared by a resounding 79 per cent year-over-year basis
Apple is reportedly planning to launch the new 9th generation of iPad next month and now a new report has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant could end up shipping 60 million tablets in calendar 2021.
During the fiscal second quarter of this year, iPad sales soared by a resounding 79 per cent year-over-year basis.
According to DigiTimes, a part of the 60 million Apple tablets being shipped this year includes the 2021 iPad mini. The new iPad mini is rumoured to feature a larger display and slimmer bezels and may come with a better processor.
The new iPad will support the Apple Pencil, likely come with the same 3GB of RAM and same 8MP camera on the back. The current iPad is powered by the A12 Bionic chip, which means the upcoming device will have a better performance and storage space.
The report also claimed that the tech company is considering using Titanium chassis for its iPads in the future.
Apple’s current iPad is $329, or just $299 for students. Apple is gearing the next tablet towards students, so one can expect a similar pricing structure to the current one.
Apple may launch the 9th generation of iPad along with the new Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 series, the new 14-inch as well as 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. — IANS
