- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Alert: Don't fall for fake 'WhatsApp Pink' app, warn cyber experts
The virus is sent as a link that claims to turn users’ WhatsApp pink and install new features.
Experts have warned users against a malicious link that claims to offer a pink version of users’ WhatsApp accounts, while adding new features.
ALSO READ:
>> Alert! WhatsApp status flaw allows stalkers to track users onlin
In a tweet, Indian cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia warned that clicking on the link would cause users to lose "complete access" to their phones.
Beware of @WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost. Share with All..#InfoSec #Virus @IndianCERT @internetfreedom @jackerhack @sanjg2k1 pic.twitter.com/KbbtK536F2— Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 17, 2021
Multiple users have been unknowingly sharing the link, masked as an official update from WhatsApp.
“Once installed, the fake WhatsApp app starts circulating a message that contains the link to download it. The aim of the hacker appears to be to collect user data of as many users as possible,” said Rajaharia, speaking to Gadgets 360.
Rajaharia added that WhatsApp Pink had largely been targeted at media persons and the police, with a link to download the app being initially sent to the police officers in Delhi and Rajasthan.
He was first informed of the virus by Delhi Police inspector Data Ram Yadav, who spotted the link circulating among some WhatsApp groups that had policemen.
According to a report in Financial Express, Jiten Jain, director of cyber intelligence firm Voyager Infosec, advised users to never install any Android Packages (APK) or apps that aren’t available on Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store.
“Such malicious apps can be used to compromise your phone and steal personal data like photos, SMS, contacts, etc. Keyboard-based malware can be used to track everything you type. It can be used to capture and steal banking passwords,” Jain said.
“The current case of Whatsapp Pink or [previous scam] Whatsapp Gold is also a case of malware impersonating as fake WhatsApp feature apps.”
When asked for a statement, WhatsApp said, “Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging.
"On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block a contact,” it added.
-
Technology
Don't fall for fake 'WhatsApp Pink' app, warn...
The virus is sent as a link that claims to turn users’ WhatsApp ... READ MORE
-
Technology
REVIEW: Samsung Galaxy A52
Putting the 'A' game into the budget smartphone category READ MORE
-
Technology
Twitter suffers partial outage, users unable to send DMs
Twitter’s API status website posted a message that its data team was investigating "a possible system irregularity currently...
READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple to shut its stores in US as Covid...
Store listings for the six confirm they are closed for the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli