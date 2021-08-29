AI Masterclass at KT’s Artelligence Forum 2021
The event aims to equip its attendees with next-level actionable strategies.
Top industry leaders and tech experts will once again come together and take the conversation on artificial intelligence (AI) further ahead to a ‘masterclass’ level at the fourth edition of Khaleej Times’ Artelligence.
The event — which will take place on September 13 and under the patronage of the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence — aims to equip its attendees with next-level actionable strategies and tactics to bring their AI implementation plans to life.
AI has transitioned beyond being a buzzword; being the most promising technology of this digital era, it has fundamentally transformed several industries and continues to disrupt many more. Having a solid understanding of AI within a hybrid and multi-cloud world is imperative to drive major innovations.
AI has limitless use case applications, but understanding its underlying mechanics will take a significant amount of time. To speed up this learning curve, IBM will be presenting an AI Masterclass at Artelligence. It aims to equip participants with the necessary tools and services to build a fully functional AI project on the cloud so that they will be able to run significant AI-driven projects. It will also provide hands-on experience with the most powerful AI services to easily prepare data, build machine learning models, develop chatbots and infuse AI into applications.
IBM has joined Artelligence as the AI Masterclass leader, while Zoho is one of the Gold sponsors.
-
Technology
AI Masterclass at KT’s Artelligence Forum...
The event aims to equip its attendees with next-level actionable... READ MORE
-
In The City
Biggest eSports, comics and vlogger fest, POPC,...
Five-day cultural experience looks set to also be a celeb draw READ MORE
-
Technology
Fintech hits record-breaking VC investment of...
Dry powder cash reserves, increasing diversification in hubs and... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple launches iPhone 12, 12 Pro service plan for ...
The company noted other iPhone models, including iPhone 12 mini and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Visa applications, ticket demand...
Though bookings are not yet finalised, airfares have soared,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE has most competitive industrial sector in...
The latest United Nations Industrial Organisation’s (Unido)... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: This cafe is run by 5 people of determination
Five Emirati people of determination have been employed at the cafe,... READ MORE
News
UAE: Rent an apartment in Sharjah for Dh9,000 a year
29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
6 votes | 29 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla