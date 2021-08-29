AI Masterclass at KT’s Artelligence Forum 2021

The event aims to equip its attendees with next-level actionable strategies.

Top industry leaders and tech experts will once again come together and take the conversation on artificial intelligence (AI) further ahead to a ‘masterclass’ level at the fourth edition of Khaleej Times’ Artelligence.

The event — which will take place on September 13 and under the patronage of the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence — aims to equip its attendees with next-level actionable strategies and tactics to bring their AI implementation plans to life.

AI has transitioned beyond being a buzzword; being the most promising technology of this digital era, it has fundamentally transformed several industries and continues to disrupt many more. Having a solid understanding of AI within a hybrid and multi-cloud world is imperative to drive major innovations.

AI has limitless use case applications, but understanding its underlying mechanics will take a significant amount of time. To speed up this learning curve, IBM will be presenting an AI Masterclass at Artelligence. It aims to equip participants with the necessary tools and services to build a fully functional AI project on the cloud so that they will be able to run significant AI-driven projects. It will also provide hands-on experience with the most powerful AI services to easily prepare data, build machine learning models, develop chatbots and infuse AI into applications.

IBM has joined Artelligence as the AI Masterclass leader, while Zoho is one of the Gold sponsors.