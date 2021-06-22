74% of Apple users want another name for iPhone 13
iPhone 2021, the best potential name proposed by 38 per cent of the survey participants
Many iPhone users want the upcoming iPhone model to be named 'iPhone 2021' instead of 'iPhone 13', a survey has revealed.
According to the survey, carried out by SellCell, a total of 74 per cent of respondents said they hoped "iPhone 13" will be named something else.
The respondents also voted for the best potential name, with "iPhone (2021)" taking the top spot with 38 per cent of the vote, AppleInsider reported on Monday.
Around 26 per cent thought that the "iPhone 13" was the best name and only 13 per cent said that they would like to see the devices called the "iPhone 12S".
Only about 18 per cent of respondents have superstitions about the number 13, however. That represents one in five Apple users, the report said.
Name aside, most Apple users appear ready to wait for the next iPhone to debut, said the survey, which included over 3,000 iPhone and iPad users aged 18 years and older in the US.
According to the survey, conducted between June 10 and June 15, 64 per cent said they would skip purchasing an iPhone now to wait for new models to debut in the fall.
SellCell also surveyed Apple users about the next slate of software updates, including iOS 15. More than half, about 52 per cent, said they were "slightly" or "not at all" excited about the new features in iOS 15.
As far as the most popular new additions, 23 per cent named the upgraded Wallet app as their favorite, about 17 per cent said advanced Spotlight search was their top pick and 14.2 per cent said the new Find My feature that tracks off or wiped devices was their most liked feature.
About 32 per cent of respondents said they wished iOS 15 introduced interactive widgets, while 21 per cent said an always-on display feature was their top missing addition.
Professional apps for iPadOS are at the top of the wishlist for 14.9 per cent of those surveyed. — IANS
-
Technology
Huge changes for internet, Big Tech under US...
The measures would stop tech giants from operating a platform for... READ MORE
-
Technology
S Korea to develop over 100 mini satellites in...
The Ministry of Science and ICT said it would pursue such satellite... READ MORE
-
Technology
Yahoo Mobile announces to shut down after 1 year...
For the customers continuing to use the service, launched in March of ... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Pakistani startups becoming a centre of...
Islamabad’s newest action aims to increase ecosystem’s... READ MORE
-
News
38-year-old Indian expat gets UAE golden visa
Shah, who has travelled to over 30 countries to work on projects, has ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Air India to fly to Dubai airport T1 from June 24
Dubai Airports on Sunday said it would reopen Terminal 1 at DXB on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi starts offering vaccines to...
Holders of expired residency or entry visas are also eligible for... READ MORE
-
News
Trip to Jebel Hafeet among world's top three...
Australia's Great Ocean Road is the most beautiful road trip in the... READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa