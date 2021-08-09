2021 to see around 9 million foldable smartphones, Samsung to lead
Samsung will unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones at a virtual event on August 11
The shipment of foldable smartphones will remain in single digit in 2021 at around 9 million units -- a three times growth over 2020 -- with Samsung dominating with over 88 per cent market share.
By 2023, Counterpoint Research expects a 10 times growth in foldable smartphone shipments.
Samsung will unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones at a virtual event on August 11.
“Although the market for foldables is still niche, we expect 2021 shipments of Samsung foldable smartphones to grow significantly, driven by improved design and hardware, and competitive pricing,” according to the report.
Even with more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) entering the foldable smartphone space, Samsung is likely to continue dominating with nearly 75 per cent market share.
If Apple is on track to release its foldable smartphone by 2023, it will not only be an inflection point in taking foldables mainstream but also improve the component yield and scale for the entire supply chain.
“With a significant price drop, improved design, and appearance, Samsung is likely to target younger customers with the new foldable Flip smartphone. The new Galaxy Z models will get S Pen support too, which can help absorb existing Note users,” said Senior Analyst Jene Park.
The premium smartphone market in China will be particularly interesting for Samsung.
“Despite having a negligible market share, Samsung can secure Huawei’s vacant spot, and its success can contribute towards total shipment and sales volumes for its new foldables,” Park added.
Even as Apple and Samsung dominate the premium segment of the US smartphone market, the foldables remain very expensive, even on a monthly payment plan.
“More affordable Samsung foldable smartphones may be attractive to some users, especially those who have previously purchased ‘plus’- or ‘ultra’-sized S-series or Note models,” said senior analyst Maurice Klaehne.
“If the Flip model can be sold at a similar price point as the ‘ultra’, we might see more adoption in the future,” he added. -- IANS
-
Technology
2021 to see around 9 million foldable smartphones,...
Samsung will unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones at a... READ MORE
-
Business
In Abu Dhabi, it’s Plug and Play for...
Plug and Play is one of the world’s most active venture capital ... READ MORE
-
Retail
Covid and its impact on the consumer electronics...
Market expected to stabilise and reach $548.4B at a CAGR of 18%... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple's plan to scan iPhones for child abuse...
Security researchers say system could be misused by governments... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Behind the scenes of Emirates' Burj...
At 828 metres above ground, this marks one of the highest ads ever... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,321 cases, 1,400 recoveries, 3...
More than 68.1 million PCR tests have been performed in the country. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed appointed Sharjah Deputy...
He has also been appointed the Chairman of the Oil Council in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full list of new Covid-19 rules in UAE: PCR tests,...
Vaccination and PCR testing have been made mandatory for entry to... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA
8 August 2021
News
UAE residents start receiving new Emirates ID cards